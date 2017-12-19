‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kyle Votes Against Jack, Is That A Clue He’s Returning To GC Soon?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease Kyle Abbott could be coming back to Genoa City in the next couple weeks. During Tuesday’s show, Kyle delivers his vote for confidence by courier. Many Y&R viewers wonder if this is a clue that Kyle could be returning to the CBS soap opera.

According to Soap Opera News, Kyle was last seen in 2015 when he announced that he was moving to New York. At the time, he was in a relationship with Summer Newman (Hunter King). It was after her husband Travis was murdered by the cabin murderer, Det. Mark Harding (Chris McKenna). Kyle was there for Summer after Travis died. At first, he was just her friend, but as time goes on, he became her lover.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kyle decided to leave Genoa City to work in the NYC Jabot office. Jack (Peter Bergman) has mentioned Kyle’s name a few times, but nothing consistent. The Y&R fans have often wondered if Kyle would ever return to GC.

On Tuesday’s episode, the Jabot board has to decide if Jack is capable of running the company. The board will vote on if they are confident that he can run the company and take care of Dina (Marla Adams).

Jack and Ashley fight for control at Jabot today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/fOsW68X0YY — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 7, 2017

After voting, it was a tie. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that at the last minute Kyle sends his vote by courier service. He broke the tie and was the vote that demoted his father.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Jack will be angry with his family for voting against him. First, Billy (Jason Thompson) votes against him after all the drama that’s happened between them. He understood Abby’s vote, but Billy’s was hard to take. Then, when Kyle voted against him, it will be quite a shock to Jack.

The fact that Kyle was the one who essentially took Jack out of the CEO chair, it seems to be a hint that Kyle could be coming back. If they bring him back, they will have to recast the role. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Peter Bergman (Jack) said in an interview that by Christmas another Abbott would return. That seems to imply that Kyle could be coming back to Genoa City in the next few weeks.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.