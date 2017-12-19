WWE SmackDown Live Pushing Surprising Star Into The Title Scene

On Sunday night, SmackDown Live brand held the final WWE pay-per-view event of the year with Clash of Champions. The event was not praised by critics but helped prove that the Blue Brand is still the place where talents that are often ignored get a chance to shine. Involved in the event were a number of mid-card talents that include Breezango, The Bludgen Brothers, Zack Ryder, and Mojo Rawley. On top of that, an often underused superstar walked out of the event with a new title as Dolph Ziggler won the United States Championship in a three-way over Baron Corbin and Bobby Roode. When all was said and done, a new superstar seemed to rise out of Clash of Champions.

Who Is WWE Pushing From SmackDown Live?

According to Cageside Seats, the WWE is heavy on pushing Mojo Rawley into the title scene. The reason is simply that Rawley impressed people “from all over the place” based on his Internet promos he cut to lead into his match against former tag team partner Zack Ryder at Clash of Champions.

This wouldn’t be the first time that the WWE has considered pushing Mojo Rawley into a mid-card title opportunity. At WrestleMania 33, Mojo won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but the reason for that was more for the interference of his close friend Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots.

Much like Cesaro the year before, the push never materialized for Mojo Rawley, and he drifted along with little to no purpose. When Mojo Rawley first moved up to the main roster, he was put back into his NXT tag team with Zack Ryder as the Hype Bros, and that was his primary focus.

The Future Of Mojo Rawley In The WWE

Zack Ryder suffered a serious injury when the Hype Bros earned a number one contender title shot and Mojo Rawley almost disappeared from SmackDown Live after that. When Ryder came back, they reformed their tag team but most fans expected it to end soon.

While some expected Zack Ryder to turn heel, it was Mojo Rawley who betrayed Ryder on SmackDown Live, setting up their one-on-one match at Clash of Champions, which Rawley won cleanly. However, it wasn’t the match that impressed the WWE brass but the promos that Rawley cut leading into the match.

You better find a killer instinct and you better find it fast @ZackRyder. You have 3 days. @WWE #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/Z08oAw22ig — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) December 14, 2017

After Mojo Rawley beat Zack Ryder at Clash of Champions, the WWE superstar went back to Twitter and posted that he has the killer instinct that Ryder does not and also, surprisingly, credited Zack with showing fire that he never showed as part of their tag team.

The question now is how the WWE will book the Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder feud on SmackDown Live. It is clear that they are not finished fighting but 50/50 booking with both men winning equal matches won’t elevate either man. If Rawley wins the feud cleanly, expect him to move on to become a United States title challenger soon.