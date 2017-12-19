Christian Teacher’s Husband Catches Her In Bed With Teen Student, Results In Arrest For Rape And Sodomy

A former Christian school teacher was taken into custody by authorities just days ago after her husband caught her in bed with a teen student. Court documents reveal that the Cottage Grove, Oregon woman was arrested on suspicion of a number of crimes relating to her relationship with the former student, including rape and sodomy.

Court documents reveal that Andrea Nicole Baber, 29, and the minor teen boy were caught in bed by her husband on December 5, according to The News-Review. Not long after that incident, the boy’s father received an anonymous email questioning whether he was aware of his son was having sex with Baber.

According to The News-Review, photos of Baber and the former student, 15, were also included in the email. The email, according to court documents, also noted that Baber and the young teen regularly engaged in sexual relations and that the former teacher provided the boy with drugs and alcohol, reports The News-Review. This resulted in a report being made to authorities about the relationship.

On Friday, December 15, authorities obtained a search warrant for Baber’s home where additional evidence was found, detectives said, according to KPIC 4 News. After returning home, the former teacher called law enforcement telling them a burglary had taken place at her residence.

Baber was subsequently arrested and taken to the Douglas County Jail. She now faces charges of rape, sodomy, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, online sexual corruption of a child, and unlawfully providing a minor with marijuana, according to KPIC 4 News.

The former teacher worked at Logos Christian Academy in Springfield, KPIC 4 News reports.

The News-Review notes that Baber’s biography still appears on the school’s website under a link accessed via the “About Us” page. Her biography states she is part of the academy’s English Department, teaching subjects such as Speech, Writing, and Literature. The description of Baber goes on to say that she was a debate student while in high school and was also an “Advanced Placement English student.” Baber graduated from Northwest Christian University in 2014 and “felt called to work with youth,” according to her biography. It also indicates Baber was excited about working with the “Logos team” and lives with “her husband, dog, and cat…”

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information regarding the Andrea Nicole Baber case to contact them by calling 541-440-4458 or by email at dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.