Candice Swanepoel Timed Second Baby Better Than Behati Prinsloo, Victoria’s Secret Angel Blows Up Instagram

Candice Swanepoel is making news with the fact that she is having her second baby. Just 14 months after she gave birth to her baby boy, the 29-year-old South African model is pregnant again. Many fans are speculating that she might have been carrying the baby during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show in Shanghai, which makes her the new Irina Shayk of this year’s show.

She also has been closely following her model friend Behati Prinsloo’s steps in terms of family planning. For her first baby, she announced her pregnancy right after Behati announced hers.

But it looks like the South African angel is doing a much better job at timing her pregnancies. While Behati Prinsloo had to forego the title of being an angel for Victoria’s Secret, Candice still has managed to keep hers. The only show that she missed was in 2016 when she was pregnant with her first baby, but she excellently timed her second baby so that she could participate in this year’s runway show.

Unfortunately, Behati also had to miss this year’s fashion show, as she was visibly pregnant with her second child.

Candice announced her pregnancy just weeks after the November show with a simple Instagram post.

????????Christmas came early..????????#2 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Dec 15, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

Candice’s second baby announcement garnered over 1 million likes, whereas Behati only managed to get a few likes shy of 800,000.

ROUND 2….. A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

The 29-year-old model is enjoying the early days of her pregnancy on the beach with her family.

“On Friday, Victoria’s Secret model — who just hours ago announced she was pregnant with her second child — was spotted showing off her growing curves on the beach in Brazil in a tiny leopard-print bikini,” reports People Magazine.

Unlike the Namibian model, Candice is much more open about posting about her baby son on Instagram. While Behati hides her baby girl’s face, Candice chooses to display her son’s beauty on social media.

????????Felicidade da mamãe A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Dec 15, 2017 at 3:30pm PST

Right now, the 28-year-old Namibian model is so pregnant that she is having trouble capturing her bikini on camera.

Behati had to miss out on many runway events because of her continuous pregnancy. However, because she had some time between having children, Candice managed to still keep her modeling career alive while still growing her family.