Will Eden Sassoon Be Seen On ‘RHOBH Season 8? Find Out What She’s Saying About The Cast

Eden Sassoon was only added to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills one year ago, but already, her time on the show has ended.

After the reality star seemingly confirmed she had been fired, Eden Sassoon took aim at her former co-stars.

During an interview with All About the Real Housewives on December 18, Eden Sassoon was asked which of her former co-stars she would fire and quickly revealed her woman of choice as Lisa Vanderpump. She then took aim at the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, saying she would never be close friends with any of them and even labeling them as “bullies.”

Eden Sassoon went on to say that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills should be renamed as the Grandmas of Beverly Hills.

“Then the nonsense makes more sense and is actually funny,” she explained.

Eden Sassoon first confirmed that she wouldn’t be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 8 in May of this year. At the time, the daughter of hair icon Vidal Sassoon said that she had received news of her exit and wanted to be the first to pass on the news to her fans and followers.

“I feel free and alive to be the real me that was not shown,” Eden Sassoon explained.

Although Eden Sassoon made it clear that she was not happy about the way she was portrayed on the show, she said that she was grateful to have had the experience and opportunity to appear as a friend on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ seventh season.

Eden Sassoon came to blows with her co-stars during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Season 7 after openly discussing Kim Richards’ sobriety struggles with Lisa Rinna. As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Richards is also not returning to the show for Season 8. While she was previously assumed to be a guest star on Season 8 as she was during Season 8, her sister Kyle confirmed that was not the case during an interview with Entertainment Tonight over the weekend.

