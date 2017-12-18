Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard Grab ‘Counting On’ Fans’ Attention On Instagram With Nose Ring, Pants, & Baby Boys

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have gotten a lot of bad press this year. It started when Counting On star’s husband insisted on posting anti-transgender tweets aimed at a TLC reality TV star, Jazz Jennings, which ended Derick getting eliminated from the Duggar family show. Since then, Jill and Derick have amped up the way they interact with fans and portray themselves on Instagram. From that point on, their posts have gotten a lot of attention from Counting On fans.

In the past few months, the 29-year-old husband of Jill Duggar has regularly been posting about how he does not believe in transgender people and that gender is based on biology and assigned at conception. He directed many of these comments to Jazz Jennings, the star of I Am Jazz, another TLC reality TV show.

His tweets have forced TLC to cut ties with him.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network announced on Twitter. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

Since this TLC debacle, Jill and Derick have been coming up with different ways to still make themselves relevant and interesting for Counting On fans. Soon after TLC’s announcement, Jill started appearing in public wearing pants. Her husband gave a seal of approval by posting it on his Twitter feed.

Enjoyed hearing wisdom for young couples tonight from @DennisRainey & his wife, Barbara. Thank you @cldilla for the invite and @ptoling for hosting! pic.twitter.com/Y23UsD37to — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 28, 2017

She then went on to debut her nose ring on Thanksgiving day, which made sure that all of Counting On fans’ attentions were squarely on the Dillard family.

Jill and Derick were also positioned right in the center of the family photo on Thanksgiving.

Then Jill showed off her henna tattoo, which is commonly used in Hindu celebrations. Considering that she grew up in a conservative Christian family, this also surprised Counting On fans.

Derick also has been getting more playful in his Instagram updates. While he keeps his Twitter somber and political, he has been showing his goofy side on the image-based social media. After showing off himself gorging on cookie dough, he displayed how high he can jump in his suit. This thoroughly impressed his followers.

“Looks like Derick is getting some serious hang time,” a fan commented.

“Seriously his vertical jump is insane,” another wrote.

“Man that’s a high jump,” another follow noted.

While her husband is not allowed in front of the cameras, Jill Duggar is still one of the stars of Counting On. Her story of greeting baby Samuel is expected to be a part of the upcoming season.