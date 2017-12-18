Stassi Schroeder Reacts To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6 Scenes With Former Boyfriend Patrick Meagher

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher exposed their relationship to the Bravo TV cameras for the first time during filming on the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules. Then, just weeks later, they called it quits.

As fans may recall, Schroeder and Meagher appeared alongside one another during the early moments of Season 6 before abruptly ending their relationship this past August after four years of on-and-off dating. Now, as the sixth season of the reality show plays out, Schroeder is having to re-live her past moments with Meagher and it hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park.

“I’ve had to toughen up, so I’ll be fine. I’ve been dating, I’m really enjoying myself,” she told the Daily Mail Australia on December 17.

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher have been through a number of ups and downs in recent years and prior to the start of filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 6, the couple spent several months apart. As fans may recall, Schroeder revealed details of her split on an episode of her Podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, explaining to listeners that her former boyfriend had failed to get her anything for what would have been their four-year anniversary. She also said that she had purchased a romantic vacation in Mexico for the two of them, which she ultimately spent with her friend Rachael O’Brien.

Continuing on to the Daily Mail Australia, Stassi Schroeder said that she was planning to stay out of a relationship for at least one more year as she attempts to get to know herself again.

A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Dec 1, 2017 at 11:00am PST

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher began dating one another after she filmed the second season of Vanderpump Rules and split from longtime boyfriend Jax Taylor. In the months leading up to production on Season 3, Schroeder lived in the Big Apple with Meagher. Then, ahead of Season 3, Schroeder returned to Los Angeles with Meagher and reunited with her co-stars.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, Kristen Doute, and Ariana Madix, don’t miss new episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.