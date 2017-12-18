Informant Helped FBI Stop Suicide Bombing At Capitol, Convict Cop Helping ISIS

An FBI confidential source whose information led to the arrest of a man who planned to bomb the Capitol Building, laid the groundwork for today’s guilty verdict in the trial of a former D.C. police officer charged with attempting to help ISIS.

The jury found Nicholas Young, 38, Fairfax, Virginia, a former Washington Metro Transit Police officer, guilty at the conclusion of a five-day trial in U. S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Court documents reveal that Young had been on the FBI’s radar for years and was in regular communication with the confidential source.

The informant met with Young, Amine El Khalifi, and another man in 2011. His information eventually led to Khalifi’s February 20, 2012, arrest after details of his plan to commit a suicide bombing in the U.S. Capitol Building were uncovered.

Through the informant, the FBI learned that Young had described a method he could use to smuggle multiple guns into the federal courthouse building.

FBI agents interviewed people close to Young and then interviewed him, which angered him, according to court records. The informant said Young had talked about dealing with the agent by “kidnapping and torturing her.”

Young baited the FBI during a 2015 interview in which he described attending a Halloween party dressed as a “Jihadi John,” carrying a jumpsuit stuffed with paper and pretending it was “a headless hostage.”

The federal agents were also aware of a trip Young made to Libya, in which he allegedly met with rebels who were attempting to overthrow former dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

The informant, despite Young’s threat to put the head of anyone who betrayed him on “a cinder block at the bottom of Lake Braddock,” told Young he planned to go to Syria to fight for ISIS.

Ashley Young, sister of former Washington Metro Transit Police officer Nicholas Young, who was found guilty today of attempting to aid ISIS, is shown at an August 3, 2016 hearing in his case. Alex Brandon / AP Images

In July 2016, according to court records, Young bought gift card codes he thought would enable ISIS recruiters to securely communicate with potential recruits.

Young also told FBI agents the confidential informant had gone to Turkey on vacation, hiding his belief that the man was in Syria helping ISIS.

Young could be sentenced to as much as 60 years in prison. The sentencing is scheduled for February 23.