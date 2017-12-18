‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: ‘DOOL’ Outperforms All Other Soaps In Rating Gains, Great News For Fans

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal there is good news for loyal fans. Ratings for the NBC soap opera confirm DOOL has outperformed all other soaps in rating gains. It seems that head writer Ron Carlivati taking over has worked out well for the daytime television series. Could the good numbers continue, especially with the controversial and heart-shattering storylines that are currently playing out?

Earlier this year, the executive producer met with Ron Carlivati, who used to write for General Hospital and some other soap operas. The soap scribe was brought on to replace the co-head writing team Dena Higley and Ryan Quan. While Higley was put out of work, Quan was kept on as a consultant.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the numbers are in for the week of November 27 to December 1. According to SoapCentral, DOOL beat out General Hospital, The Young And The Restless, and The Bold And The Beautiful in gains. Not only that, the NBC soap opera was the only daytime scripted series to gain any viewers at all. Considering that the holidays usually have a slump for television in general, especially soaps, this is great news.

Several months ago, there was a petition created by fans to “save DOOL.” Viewers were concerned about a cancellation, especially since there were lackluster ratings at the time. However, it was renewed and fans sighed in relief. With Ron Carlivati’s heart-stopping writing, the promise to reunite fan-favorite couples and focus on veteran characters, things are looking great.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Ron Carlivati has created some controversial storylines. Theo Carver’s (Kyler Pettis) police shooting, the mayor wanting revenge, and JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) considering suicide are just a few things that are happening right now. Plus, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) being alive was voted by Soap Opera Digest as being one of the most shocking storylines of the year.

With the new year, there will be even more controversial and shocking storylines. General Hospital alum Tyler Christopher is coming to Salem. Louise Sorel is reprising the role of Vivian Alamain. Plus, it was recently announced that Y&R star Greg Rikaart has also been cast. So, hopefully, fans will just see the ratings continue to climb.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.