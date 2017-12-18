Brittany Cartwright Admits To Being Unsure About Her Decision To Get Back With Jax Taylor

Jax Taylor has been acting as if he and Brittany Cartwright are doing great just seven months after he cheated on her with Faith Stowers. However, according to Cartwright, she is still having a hard time with Taylor’s infidelity and may be having second thoughts about their relationship.

During an appearance on E!’s The Daily Pop, the Vanderpump Rules star admitted that while she and Jax Taylor are currently working on their relationship, his cheating scandal continues to haunt her as it plays out on the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

“It kind of makes me almost wanna cry right now,” Brittany Cartwright admitted to hosts Erin Lim and Justin Sylvester.

According to Brittany Cartwright, she hadn’t seen Jax Taylor’s admission to cheating play out on Vanderpump Rules until the scene was aired on The Daily Pop. As she explained, watching the show when it airs would be “too hard.”

Despite Jax Taylor’s many claims of being in an amazing place with Brittany Cartwright, Cartwright says that their relationship is a “big time work in progress” and said that she is sick of people assuming that she just lets him do whatever. Instead, she said, things between her and Taylor are not okay and they continue to go through hard times each and every day. She even said that having to re-live everything as it plays out on the show has been making things harder.

While Brittany Cartwright admitted that she has questioned her decision to get back with Jax Taylor in recent weeks, Taylor has been telling a much different story about the status of their relationship. In fact, while chatting with Us Weekly magazine just one week ago, the longtime reality star said that he was in a “good place” with Cartwright and mentioned their plans to get married in the future.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Lisa Vanderpump, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.