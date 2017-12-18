Meghan Markle Requested Wedding Dress Sketch From Surprising Designer That Beyonce Loves

When Meghan Markle weds Prince Harry on May 19, she may be wearing a nontraditional wedding dress by a designer who counts Beyonce as a fan. But first, that designer has to impress the future royal with a bridal gown sketch.

According to People, Israeli designer Inbal Dror has confirmed that her label has received a wedding dress sketch request from Kensington Palace. However, a spokesperson for Dror would not divulge any details about the one-of-a-kind design that was created for Meghan Markle.

This revelation doesn’t mean that Meghan Markle will definitely be wearing an Inbal Dror gown when she walks down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel, but the sketch solicitation could give royal wedding watchers some idea of what Markle is looking for in her bridal look. If Dror’s most recent bridal collection is what caught Markle’s eye, she’s definitely going to stray away from the classic style favored by Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge’s lace Alexander McQueen dress was compared to Grace Kelly’s elegant and timeless bridal gown, but Inbal Dror’s designs are sexy and unconventional, not modest and traditional.

Inbal Dror’s Fall 2018 collection included quite a few contemporary designs that Meghan Markle likely will not be wearing on her wedding day. Dror is a fan of sheer fabric, so there were a lot of visible nipples and lacy undergarments on the designer’s runway at New York Bridal Fashion Week. The Knot described the collection as “ultra sexy.”

“As always, expect a notably sexy aesthetic from Inbal Dror, including plunging V-necklines, double front slits, skintight sheaths and glistening corset bodices—among other head-turning touches.”

In addition to sheer fabrics and deep necklines that almost reach the belly button, Dror’s signature touches include mermaid silhouettes, thigh-high slits, and lots of embellishments. Kate Middleton’s iconic wedding dress was all about the lace, but Meghan Markle’s gown might have a bit of sparkle if she chooses Inbal Dror as her designer; many of the label’s dresses feature crystal beading. Its Fall 2018 collection also included a lot of lace and whimsical organic accents.

Inbal Dror has worked with Roberto Cavalli, and one of her biggest celebrity fans is Beyonce. According to Forward, the singer wore her designs during her 2016 “Formation” tour. Beyonce also attended the 58th Grammy Awards wearing a Dror wedding gown.

According to E! News, the palace allegedly encouraged Kate Middleton to choose a British designer to create her wedding dress when she and Prince William wed in 2011. There’s no word on whether Meghan Markle is also being pressured to show some love for her future husband’s homeland. However, ABC News has reported that New-York based designer Misha Nonoo is another possible contender to create the American actress’ wedding dress, and Nonoo has British roots.

During a 2016 interview with Glamour, Meghan Markle listed Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos as two of her favorite wedding dress designers due to their gowns’ “uniqueness.” She said that her ideal bridal look would be “whimsical or subtly romantic,” and she revealed that Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s simple silk sheath gown is her favorite celebrity wedding dress.