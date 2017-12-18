Tom Hardy Confirms Cameo In ‘The Last Jedi,’ Shares Set Photo Dressed As Stormtrooper

Tom Hardy is just one of the few celebrities whose very noticeable face was hidden by the helmet of a Stormtrooper in recent Star Wars flicks. The hidden actor trend became cool in 2015’s The Force Awakens when a major actor made a mysterious cameo as one of the notorious bucketheads.

James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, was one of the big names to make a cameo in Episode VII two years ago. Simon Pegg of Shaun of the Dead fame also starred as Unkar Plutt the Jakku junkyard dealer and was completely unrecognizable.

This time around, celebrities were lining up for a shot at a cameo in The Last Jedi. Hardy has been rumored for months to be making an appearance, even being listed as a possible cast member on IMDB. Now that opening weekend for the film has come and gone, Hardy shared a photo of himself in full Stormtrooper gear on Instagram. For those late to the show, yes, Tom Hardy now has an Instagram page.

The Venom actor shared the photo late last night, which features him standing in the middle of a group of Stormtroopers. Hardy has his helmet remove and has blocked out the images of the other faces. He could possibly be protecting the identities of other cameos, or just signifying the evilness of the First Order by covering their faces with skull emojis.

A post shared by Tom Hardy (@tomhardy) on Dec 17, 2017 at 11:13pm PST

Hardy does not allow comments on his Instagram photos, but fans have already begun questioning the other mysterious Stormtroopers on Twitter. Many are wondering if Prince William and Prince Harry are some of the blocked out faces in Hardy’s recent photo, as the Royal Family members were confirmed to have cameos in the film as well. John Boyega, who portrays Finn, confirmed the Royal cameos to The Hollywood Reporter back in November.

According to Newsweek, Joseph-Gordon Levitt also had a cameo, voicing Slowen-Lo, the Canto Bright resident who rats out Finn and Rose after they landed on the beach. Unconfirmed cameos belong to singer Ellie Goulding and late night talk show host James Corden. Goulding tweeted she had filmed as a member of the Resistance but wasn’t sure if it would make the final cut. After The Last Jedi debuted, some fans thought they spotted Corden as a Resistance pilot, as his image only reportedly flashed across the screen. Corden has not commented on the rumor just yet.

Has anybody seen Star Wars yet and seen someone who resembles me in it ???? awkward if I got cut. Haha — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 13, 2017

Either way it was a really awesome experience. Great to be in the rebel army for a day 🙂 — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 13, 2017

Hardy didn’t post any other photos from the set of The Last Jedi, but the actor certainly shares plenty images from the set of Venom. The actor’s new social media page can be found here, where he generally follows a black and white theme.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters everywhere.