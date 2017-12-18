WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Wins Championship As Huge Underdog At ‘Clash Of Champions 2017’ PPV

At Sunday night’s Clash of Champions 2017 pay-per-view, there was just one championship change on the card and it went to Dolph Ziggler. In what has surprised a lot of fans, “The Showoff” was victorious in a triple threat match for the United States title that also involved former champion Baron Corbin and “Glorious” Bobby Roode. The match featured a few false finishes but ultimately saw Dolph win the belt. With the win, Ziggler not only was one of the biggest winners on the night, but those who backed him on any available betting odds ahead of the pay-per-view also were winners.

Ahead of the big Clash of Champions event, there were no title changes expected, based on the betting odds. That proved inaccurate as the U.S. title changed hands. According to WWE Leaks, Ziggler was a huge underdog heading into last night’s match. His odds ahead of the match were up to +1,035 for the moneyline bettors. That means anyone who wagered $100 on Dolph at that price scored a cool $1,035 or so after his championship win. Of all the contenders with listed odds for Sunday’s pay-per-view, that made Dolph Ziggler a huge winner for fans who believed in his chances.

Dolph Ziggler entered Sunday night’s US title match at Clash of Champions 2017 as a huge underdog. WWE

There was also a bet offered for “The Field” to defeat Baron Corbin which would mean either Roode or Ziggler would win. That was priced at +400 so any bettors who grabbed that option profited a bit as well. Ziggler is now a two-time United States Champion, which has fans wondering about his future with WWE, but for now, it appears he’ll be a title holder. Quite possibly, Corbin goes after him, or Bobby Roode is able to win the title at a future event.

“The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin had been priced as a -405 favorite ahead of the show, giving support to the claims that oddsmakers and fans weren’t expecting any title changes at the big PPV. All of the other matches saw the current champions retain. Of those who won, the SmackDown tag team champions, The Usos, were the lowest-priced favorite at -140. Charlotte Flair was the next-lowest-priced but would have required about $700 bet on her retaining in order to win $100.

Next up on the schedule for Ziggler, Corbin, Roode, and the SmackDown Live roster will be January’s Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view in Philadelphia.