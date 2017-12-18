‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Dec. 20: Cane Gets Good News And Hilary’s Real Agenda Is Questioned

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, December 20 tease that Cane (Daniel Goddard) gets some good news. It doesn’t state what it could be about, but it is likely related to baby Sam. Cane has been preparing for his newborn to come home from the hospital. He hired a nanny and got his room all ready. Cane told his children, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), that he expects him to be home for Christmas.

According to SheKnows Soaps, his good news could be related to Jill’s (Jess Walton) announcement that she plans to sell Chancellor Industries. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane was pretty upset by the news that Jill planned to sell CI. He worried that he would be out of a job. She reassured him that he wouldn’t lose his job. She implied that even if she sells the company, she will keep his job as part of the contract.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that someone will question Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) agenda on Wednesday’s episode. Hilary is busy trying to rebrand her show with Jack’s (Peter Bergman) help. Not everyone will believe that she has changed. Hilary will face some criticism on Wednesday’s show. Hilary told Jack she is prepared for people not to believe she’s changed her ways and will enjoy proving everyone wrong.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will discuss their relationship. Billy is happy with his relationship, but Jill urged him to find more meaning in his life. Billy will discuss his future with Phyllis.

Phyllis and Billy aren’t going anywhere. Mal Young, the showrunner of Young and the Restless, has stated that “Philly,” the name Phyllis and Billy’s fans affectionately gave the couple, is here to stay. Perhaps Billy wants to take their relationship to the next level.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that the Jabot battle for the CEO chair could spill over to Wednesday’s show. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) believes she is capable of running the company. Jack is confident that he’s the right man for the job.

On Tuesday’s episode, the board was tied on who should head the company. Jack’s son Kyle called in and broke the tie. Jack will no longer run Jabot. Ashley is the new Jabot CEO.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.