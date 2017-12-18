‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Allows Son Lux To Reunite With Chris Lopez For A Major Milestone

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has admitted to having a very rocky relationship with the father of her youngest son, Chris Lopez. Kailyn and Chris, who previously dated but split before the birth of their baby boy, Lux Russell, are now trying to work out their co-parenting relationship for the sake of their baby son. However, things haven’t been easy.

According to a December 18 report by OK! Magazine, Kailyn Lowry had banned Chris Lopez from seeing baby Lux for weeks. However, the Teen Mom 2 star recently had a change of heart and allowed Chris and Lux to have a supervised visit. Now, the father and son have been reunited yet again for a huge milestone in Chris’s life: his college graduation.

Chris Lopez graduated from Delaware State University over the weekend, the very same school Kailyn Lowry graduated from earlier this year and where she and Chris first met. While Chris and Lux have been spending more time together as of late, sources close to the Teen Mom 2 star reveal that the visits are not on a set schedule and are currently being supervised, although they are not being held at a supervision center.

Kailyn Lowry is said to still be on shaky terms with Chris Lopez, as the pair have a lot of issues to work out between them. However, Kail revealed that she was “happy” that her son got to spend time with his father. Lowry knows the value of having her kids’ fathers in their lives. Her oldest son, Isaac Rivera, spends a lot of time with his father, Jo, who even moved from Pennsylvania to Delaware to be closer to him. Kailyn and Jo have a great co-parenting relationship and have even become friends. Meanwhile, things are a bit more rocky with the Teen Mom 2 star’s second baby daddy, ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Although Javi Marroquin spends much time with his son, Lincoln, he and Kailyn Lowry are currently not on good terms. However, they continue to work together for the good of their child. It seems that Kail may be trying to establish a co-parenting relationship with Chris Lopez as well. However, rumors that Chris has refused to acknowledge formal paternity of little Lux have allegedly been stalling the Teen Mom 2 star’s progress with her third baby daddy.