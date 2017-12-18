Did Kim Zolciak Just Confirm Khloé Kardashian’s Pregnancy?

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is known for voicing her opinion and never holding anything back on Don’t Be Tardy and The Real Housewives of Atlanta. When it comes to protecting her friend’s privacy, however, the reality star stars noticeably tight-lipped when it comes to secrets. Well, kind of.

Last night Kim appeared on Watch What Happens Live alongside Anderson Cooper and the mother-of-six let it all out regarding co-stars Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and NeNe Leakes. When host Andy Cohen asked about her friend Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy, Kim gave an ambiguous response prompting viewers to believe she knows Khloé is in fact pregnant.

Khloé has not publicly announced her pregnancy and has not been spotted with an obvious baby bump. While the whole world seems to know that it’s true, fans are still craving the pregnancy announcement from the 37-year-old.

So when Andy read a viewer’s question aloud to Kim, eyes widened and the volume turned up.

“Have you laid eyes on Khloé Kardashian’s baby bump?” Andy asked the long-time Bravo star.

“Ummm… no,” Kim responded while pursing her lips and looking sideways.

As the audience laughed at her cryptic response, Andy gave her a side-eye look suggesting he did not believe her as well and said “Okay,” in response. Kim then repeated a very quiet “no,” again with a smile.

Kim noticed Andy’s stare and asked why he was looking at her funny, which Andy replied he wasn’t and felt she was the one looking at everyone awkwardly. Kim once more responded, “No I have not,” as she fumbled with her hair and gave a short smile. It appeared that no one was buying her comments as Andy quickly changed the subject and took a call from a viewer.

The “Don’t Be Tardy” singer has been friendly with Khloé for years, as the two have shared several photos together on social media confirming their friendship.

Refinery29 noted that Kim might have suggested Khloé was pregnant in a Snapchat video the Bravo star posted several weeks ago and then deleted. Kim began a video talking about pregnancies and the changes it has on a woman’s breasts. The mother then says to daughter Brielle Biermann, “show Khloé how big her t**s are going to be when…” Brielle then commented that Khloé has already felt her chest before, and within a few hours the Snapchat video was deleted from Kim’s story.

It appeared as if Kim meant to send the video to Khloé directly, and accidentally posted it on her public story. Oops.

Khloé didn’t appear to be too upset over the snafu, as she sent Kim and her family a gorgeous gingerbread house for the holidays recently. The holiday treat has the name’s of the whole Biermann family written all over it, and was from the Solvang Bakery in California, as noted by People.

If and when Khloé announces her pregnancy remains to be seen, but Kim can be expected to send her friend a nice gift when the mysterious news is finally confirmed.