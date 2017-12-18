Scheana Marie Is Having Trouble Supporting Brittany Cartwright’s Decision To Get Back Together With Jax Taylor

Scheana Marie is a bit torn between her friendships with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

During a new interview, the Vanderpump Rules star said that she and her co-stars have been having a hard time being supportive of Brittany Cartwright’s decision to get back with her cheating boyfriend, Jax Taylor, because they didn’t like what he put her through earlier this year when he slept with Faith Stowers.

“We’re trying to be supportive but it’s hard at the same time knowing what he’s done to her and how much he hurt her,” Scheana Marie explained to Bravo’s The Daily Dish on December 18.

Jax Taylor not only cheated on his girlfriend after two years of dating, he actually cheated on her with one of her friends, Faith Stowers, who was also quite close to Scheana Marie and once spent the holidays with her family. That said, Scheana Marie wasn’t quick to end her friendship with Jax Taylor and explained that she has no plans to do so because he’s never done anything to her personally.

“He’s Jax and he gets bored… he does the dumbest things,” Scheana Marie explained of her longtime co-star.

Scheana Marie has grown quite close to Brittany Cartwright in the years since she began dating Jax Taylor and the women continue to work alongside one another as waitresses at SUR Restaurant.

Brittany Cartwright began starting on Vanderpump Rules during its fourth season after meeting Jax Taylor in Las Vegas. A year and a half later, the couple landed their own spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

Scheana Marie may not like that Jax Taylor cheated on Brittany Cartwright but Cartwright has forgiven her boyfriend and the couple has continued to live with one another in Los Angeles as they redecorate their home and plan for the upcoming holidays.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Robert Parks-Valletta, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

No word yet on a second season of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s spinoff.