Khloe Kardashian Accidentally Drops Pregnancy Hint On Social Media

Khloe Kardashian fans are still waiting for the E! reality star to announce her pregnancy. Although rumors have been swirling for months that Khloe and her NBA boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are expecting their first child together, Kardashian has yet to provide any proof that she is about to become a mother. However, she may have accidentally confirmed the pregnancy on social media recently, as fans noticed a major baby hint in a videos she posted.

According to a December 18 report by Life & Style magazine, Khloe Kardashian’s recent Snapchat post could provide some proof that she actually is pregnant, regardless of whether she is ready to announced the big baby news yet. Khloe took to Snapchat to promote her line of sunglasses line with DIFF Eyewear, and in the shiny lens of the glasses, fans could easily spot what looked like a pregnancy pillow laying on the floor of her home.

As many moms know, pregnancy pillows are designed to help expectant mothers sleep more comfortably, especially in the later months of their pregnancy. Although Khloe Kardashian hasn’t confirmed her pregnancy, sources are claiming that she is nearing the home stretch of her pregnancy. Khloe has been very careful to stay out of the public spotlight, and when she is seen in public, she often wears very baggy, loose-fitting clothing paired with over-sized coats and large purses to help hide her allegedly growing baby bump.

Recently, Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired a new trailer for upcoming episodes that are set to air in early 2018. In the promo, Khloe is seen seemingly making a big announcement to friends and family members. The group looks to be overjoyed by whatever news they’ve just heard, and many fans believe that could be the moment Khloe Kardashian announced her pregnancy to her family. It could also be when fans of the show get confirmation that a new Kardashian baby is on the way.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardahian’s sisters are also busy preparing for babies. Kim Kardashian has confirmed that she is expecting a baby girl with husband Kanye West in January. The couple will welcome their third child via surrogate. The youngest member of the family, Kylie Jenner, is also rumored to be pregnant and nearly ready to give birth. However, Kylie has also not confirmed her allegedly pregnancy to fans.

It seems that 2018 will be another big year for Khloe Kardashian and her family.