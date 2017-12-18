‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer Is ‘Still In Some Pain’ Following Second Cancer Diagnosis

Just days after having cancer cells removed following a second diagnosis, Camille Grammer attended the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 premiere party and opened up about staying positive amid her health struggles.

While attending the premiere party event on Friday, December 15 at Los Angeles’ Doheny Room, Camille Grammer said that after being diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2013, she discovered she was suffering from skin cancer.

“It’s a squamous cell carcinoma,” Camille Grammer, 49, revealed to Us Weekly magazine, according to a report on December 17. “I had surgery three days ago and I’m out and about but I’m still healing and I’m still in some pain.”

Following her 2013 diagnosis, Camille Grammer underwent a radical hysterectomy followed by chemotherapy and radiation in January of 2014. As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saw, Grammer filmed a part-time role with the show in 2013 but stayed away from filming on Season 4 as she continued to recover.

Continuing on to Us Weekly magazine, Camille Grammer said that she has gained inspiration from her mother, who is currently fighting back against her third cancer diagnosis. As she explained, her mother is so strong, and because she has seen so much cancer, unfortunately, in herself and her family, she gains added strength from her knowledge of cancer and knowing how to deal with the illness.

Camille Grammer also credited the man in her life, fiancé David C. Meyer, as an added support for her. As fans may recall, Grammer and Meyer became engaged in October and announced their exciting news with a photo on Instagram.

Camille Grammer first went public with her skin cancer diagnosis last week by sharing a photo of herself recovering at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, California, where she was recovering with the help of a doctor. Also in her post, she encouraged her fans and followers to get regular checkups.

As for her upcoming role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Camille Grammer confirmed she would be seen in a “friend” role during Season 8, but she made it clear that her part-time role in no way meant that she would be left out of the drama with her co-stars.

To see more of Camille Grammer and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, don’t miss the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.