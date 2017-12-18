‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham Is Officially Leaving The Show

Teen Mom OG is about to lose an original cast member. Farrah Abraham, who has become one of the most controversial stars of the MTV reality series, says she will no longer be on the show after the current season finishes airing.

As many Teen Mom OG fans already know, Farrah Abraham took to social media earlier this year to reveal that she had been “fired” from the MTV reality show. Farrah says that she was let go from the series due to her connection with the adult entertainment industry. Farrah claimed she had been sex-shamed by members of the MTV crew and that the work environment had become toxic to herself and her family members who also appear on the show with her.

According to a December 18 report by Wet Paint, Farrah Abraham has officially revealed that she’s leaving the show and plans to focus on bigger and better things in the future. The Teen Mom OG star says she is already looking to do other television shows on “bigger networks,” which includes scripted shows.

“So it is truly a sad case and a shame they have chosen to fire me and [they only care about] storyline and that is really sad for the show. In the meantime, I am not letting it affect my personal life, which it has been.”

In the past, Farrah has appeared on reality TV shows such as Botched, Millionaire Matchmaker, Couple’s Therapy, Family Therapy, and more. Now, the Teen Mom is looking to expand her brand, which also includes her own businesses such as FroCo, a frozen yogurt shop, Furnished By Farrah, a furniture store, and Sophia Laurent, a children’s clothing boutique named after her daughter.

In addition to Farrah Abraham’s controversial career moves, the MTV personality has also feuded with all of her Teen Mom OG co-stars, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell. She no longer associates with the three women and refuses to even share a stage with the other moms.

Fans might remember that Farrah has been left off the show before. When the series came back from cancellation, Abraham was originally not asked to return. However, she was later included on the series, which caused problems for some of her co-stars, namely Maci Bookout. While other stars of the Teen Mom franchise have threatened to quit in the past, none of them actually have. While Farrah Abraham claims that she will no longer film the show, fans won’t believe that Sophia’s mom is really gone until they see it for themselves.