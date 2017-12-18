Big Bang’s Taeyang Confirmed To Marry Min Hyo Rin In February 2018

Big Bang’s Taeyang is getting married to his actress girlfriend, Min Hyo Rin, next year. The “Eyes, Nose, Lips” singer confirmed on Dec. 18 that he is already engaged to his long-time girlfriend and they are set to tie the knot in February 2018.

According to the Korea Herald, YG Entertainment, Taeyang’s agency, also affirmed the wedding news of the Big Bang member and Min Hyo Rin. The management also stated that the nuptials has been planned before Taeyang enlist in the army, some time in the first half of next year.

After the news of his engagement broke out, Taeyang wrote a sweet open letter for his fans who have been supporting him since his debut in 2006. On his Instagram account, he greeted his fans and told them about his upcoming marriage to Min Hyo Rin.

He also hopes that everyone will give them their blessings and support as they start a new life together. Lastly, he thanked the fans, the Big Bang members, YG Family and everyone else he had worked with.

“Today I want to share with you guys about the most important and joyful promise I have made in my life.” Taeyang wrote. “I have pledged to spend the rest of my life with Min Hyo Rin, the one who has always stuck by me in the past four years.”

Taeyang, 29, and Min Hyo Rin, 31, first met in 2014. The actress starred in the singer’s music video for “1AM” and it was there that they fell in love. G-Dragon was the one who suggested Hyo Rin to be the female character in the MV, and it turned out that Taeyang made the right decision when he agreed with the idea.

The couple confirmed their dating status in 2015 and in 2016, they were rumored to have broken up. Their agencies denied the rumors and stressed that Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin’s relationship has gotten even stronger.

Meanwhile, Taeyang will be the next Big Bang member to enlist. TOP is already serving as a public service worker after being expelled from the police unit due to his controversial marijuana case. The rest of the Big Bang members are expected to serve in the army around the same time so they can make a comeback, as a whole group, by 2020.