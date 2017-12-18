Big Bang’s Taeyang Confirmed To Marry Min Hyo Rin In February 2018

Big Bang’s Taeyang is getting married to his actress girlfriend, Min Hyo Rin, next year. The “Eyes, Nose, Lips” singer confirmed on Dec. 18 that he is already engaged to his long-time girlfriend and they are set to tie the knot in February 2018.
According to the Korea Herald, YG Entertainment, Taeyang’s agency, also affirmed the wedding news of the Big Bang member and Min Hyo Rin. The management also stated that the nuptials has been planned before Taeyang enlist in the army, some time in the first half of next year.
After the news of his engagement broke out, Taeyang wrote a sweet open letter for his fans who have been supporting him since his debut in 2006. On his Instagram account, he greeted his fans and told them about his upcoming marriage to Min Hyo Rin.
He also hopes that everyone will give them their blessings and support as they start a new life together. Lastly, he thanked the fans, the Big Bang members, YG Family and everyone else he had worked with.
“Today I want to share with you guys about the most important and joyful promise I have made in my life.” Taeyang wrote. “I have pledged to spend the rest of my life with Min Hyo Rin, the one who has always stuck by me in the past four years.”
안녕하세요. 태양입니다. 오늘 제 인생에 있어 가장 중요하고 행복한 약속을 여러분들께 알리려고 합니다. 4년이라는 오랜시간동안 늘 한결같이 제 곁을 지켜준 민효린씨와 앞으로의 여생을 함께 하기로 맹세했습니다. 힘들 때나 좋을 때나 언제나 변치않고 저를 믿어준 사람이기에 이제는 그녀와 함께 아름다운 가정을 꾸리고 싶습니다. 그동안 서로 마주보며 다져온 사랑을, 앞으로도 둘이 같이 한곳을 바라보며 걸어가겠습니다. 저를 가족처럼 아껴주신 모든 팬분들과 빅뱅 멤버들 그리고 YG 식구들, 관계자 분들 진심으로 감사드립니다. 앞으로 더욱 책임감있고 겸손한 모습으로 살아가겠습니다. 태양과 민효린 저희 두 사람이 마주할 앞 날을 축복해 주시면 감사하겠습니다. Hello everyone, this is Taeyang. Today, I want to share with you guys about the most important and joyful promise I have made in my life. I have pledged to spend the rest of my life with Min Hyorin, the one who has always stuck by me for the past four years. Through all the good times and the bad times, she has always believed in me and now I look forward to making a beautiful life together. To all the fans who always treated me as if I was family, to all of my Big Bang members, to all of my YG family, to everyone I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with and meet, I want to say THANK YOU. I will continue to live my life with responsibility and humility. My hope is that you will continue to support us and give your blessings for our future ahead as a couple.
Taeyang, 29, and Min Hyo Rin, 31, first met in 2014. The actress starred in the singer’s music video for “1AM” and it was there that they fell in love. G-Dragon was the one who suggested Hyo Rin to be the female character in the MV, and it turned out that Taeyang made the right decision when he agreed with the idea.
The couple confirmed their dating status in 2015 and in 2016, they were rumored to have broken up. Their agencies denied the rumors and stressed that Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin’s relationship has gotten even stronger.
Meanwhile, Taeyang will be the next Big Bang member to enlist. TOP is already serving as a public service worker after being expelled from the police unit due to his controversial marijuana case. The rest of the Big Bang members are expected to serve in the army around the same time so they can make a comeback, as a whole group, by 2020.