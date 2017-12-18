‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Abby And Victoria Feud Over JT – Sister Squabbles Intensify

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) is not acting like a happily married man since he popped up in Genoa City. After JT annoyed Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) by flirting heavily with Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) at the GCAC, Billy remarked to his lady that JT is not acting like he’s married. You can refresh your memory with this Y&R recap on JT’s outrageous behavior at the club. This week, JT’s flirty behavior continues as he sets his sights on a new target.

Abby And JT Share A Moment

On this Tuesday’s episode, Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Hub tease that JT can’t stop himself and soon corners Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) for a chat. Abby is happy enough to talk to Victor Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) ex-husband but is surprised when JT crosses a line. In a new video preview for Tuesday, December 19, Abby is seen asking JT whether he’s trying to get her to go on a date with him. By the looks of things, he is, but he may downplay it for now with Abby.

Y&R spoilers also promise that Abby is trying to fight the urge to sleep with Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) and wants to end their secret affair. If JT is single (or his marriage is on the rocks), that would be enough of an excuse for Abby to consider indulging herself in some alone time with someone who doesn’t belong to Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). Plus, Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) makes it clear to Abby that she’s watching her, so indulging in a distraction with JT could help.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, December 18-22. J.T. turns on the charm. https://t.co/RndcAKOSjW #YR pic.twitter.com/4eiHrdg7zW — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 17, 2017

JT And Victoria Warm Up Over The Holidays

Other recent Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria asks Billy and Phyllis to spend the holiday with her and the kids, and Soap Central indicates that Vikki and Phyllis will make a truce. Just as the ladies make peace for Christmas, JT shows up and surprises Victoria. It seems that his marriage with Mac is on the rocks and taking the job in Genoa City was about more than investigating Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). JT may have needed a break from a marriage that’s grown cold.

But given JT’s behavior since he came back to town, Y&R fans might want to brace themselves. It’s doubtful that JT came back to rekindle his love for Victoria, considering how he’s behaving lately. After laying it on hot and heavy with Phyllis at the GCAC and then cornering Abby for a flirt-fest, it doesn’t look like JT is pursuing true love. Instead, he might be looking to blow off some steam far from his estranged wife with whatever hottie will give him the time of day.

Don’t forget, there’s still a big secret lurking about the trip to New Orleans.

Today on #YR, Victoria questions J.T.’s motives and Lily lets her guard down with Cane. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/QZSJpQ5IqC pic.twitter.com/gwGTRux5XD — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 14, 2017

Victoria Vs. Abby Over JT?

Some new Young and the Restless spoilers and rumors hint that Abby may pursue JT once she knows he’s on the market. Abby’s got two big reasons to go after JT. The first is to get Scott off her mind. The second is to punish Victoria. Ever since she got the COO job, Vikki has been pushing Abby around and making her feel bad about herself. Romancing JT is one sure way that Abby can hit back at Vikki. No doubt Abby would be happy to let Vikki know that she’s stolen her man.

But Y&R fans also know that there’s no way Vikki will stand by and let Abby take her hunky ex-husband out from under her. If Mac isn’t an obstacle, there’s no reason Victoria shouldn’t get with JT. How long has it been since Victoria had a man in her bed? The last time was the mess with Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes) that was filmed by GC Buzz. Vikki might be less bossy if she finally got busy. Plus, making sure Abby doesn’t get JT is a win. Expect sister rivalry to explode soon. Check back often for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers and news.