Joy-Anna Duggar Caught Filming New Season Of ‘Counting On’ With Jana Duggar

The Duggar family and TLC have not officially announced that there will be a new season of Counting On, but it looks like the crews are in the process of shooting already. Joy-Anna Duggar, pregnant with her first baby, and her older sister, Jana Duggar, have been spotted filming new material for the upcoming season at a nail salon, spurring a whole lot of questions from the Duggar family fans.

Counting On fas were surprised to see pregnant Joy-Anna and unmarried Jana spotted filming the new season as they are the most reclusive members of the family. Ever since getting married to Austin Forsyth, the 20-year-old Duggar has kept their lives away from the public eye, choosing to be picky about what they post on their joint Instagram account. During her first pregnancy, which usually has been a time for many Duggars to open up about the journey to becoming a mother, Joy-Anna Duggar has not revealed the progress she is making on her baby bump.

As for the 27-year-old Duggar, she has not received much attention online or in Counting On as she never courted or has gotten married. Duggar girls come into the spotlight when they are involved in a relationship, which has always resulted in marriage and starting a family of their own. Jana has been left out of the spotlight for not having a suitor of her own.

So the fact that Joy and Jana were seen surrounded by the TLC film crew hinted that the new season may bring out more details of their lives, which they hide from social media.

So far in her pregnancy, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, have been embroiled in drama concerning their conception. They made an announcement in early September that they are expecting their first baby and also debuted her baby bump. The size of her belly shocked Counting On fans, who then went on to hypothesize that the couple may have gotten pregnant before their wedding.

Jana, on the other hand, has not received much attention towards the end of this year. In the beginning of 2017, the Duggar family featured their eldest daughter on the family Facebook page, but as the year went on, she began disappearing from the documentation of every day. She stopped appearing in family outings, cooking pictures and even in her siblings’ birthday parties.

The fans have been speculating whether she is courting Caleb Williams, who came into attention after the family uploaded a picture that featured him on Facebook.

On his active Instagram account, he has been posting pictures he took with her father and brothers, which has fueled the dating rumor.

“That looks like the Duggars house,” a follower commented.

Jana Duggar has spoken about just how hard it is to watch her younger sisters, one by one, married off and start their independent lives.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along,” the 27-year-old Duggar said according to Radar Online. “I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

Counting On is a spin-off series that TLC started producing after it canceled 19 Kids and Counting.