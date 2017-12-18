Dancing with the Stars couple Emma Slater and Sasha Farber may be preparing for a wedding of their own, but they’re also spreading the dancing love by taking some time out of their own planning to teach Property Brothers star Drew Scott and fiancée Linda Phan their first dance.

Emma recently shared photos of both couples hitting the rehearsal room together, which showed the foursome throwing out some pretty impressive moves ahead of Drew and Linda’s wedding after Slater and Scott came in fourth place on Dancing with the Stars Season 25 last month.

“Look who’s learning their wedding dance!! This day was hysterical!” Emma captioned several photos of herself, Sasha, Drew, and Linda dancing together, before admitting that Linda actually managed to pick up the moves faster than her fiancé despite all his training for DWTS.

“I gotta say, even though Drew has had some incredible dance training, [Linda], I think you might have picked this up quicker!!!” she joked, adding that she and Sasha “had a blast” helping the couple learn their dance for the upcoming wedding.

She then teased that their dance rehearsal will be featured on a special episode of Property Brothers, titled Property Brothers at Home, which is set to air on HGTV on December 20.

The photos Emma uploaded to Instagram account showed both couples laughing and joking together in the rehearsal room while Drew and Linda sported some unique pink and orange Dancing with the Stars-inspired costumes.

The Property Brothers star even lifted up his fiancée in another photo, before Scott then appeared shirtless while wearing what looked like a skirt in another snap after he and Linda swapped clothes.

Drew and Emma have been doing a lot of reflecting on their time on Dancing with the Stars recently, as the reality star recently shared a sweet photo of the two backstage at the ABC studio during their time on the show earlier this year.

“Missing my @DancingABC partner-in-crime,” Scott captioned a photo of himself and Slater on Twitter on December 14, but admitted that he’s “so glad I get to see more of Linda and catch up on some sleep. #TBT.”

Missing my @DancingABC partner-in-crime but so glad I get to see more of Linda and catch up on some ????. #TBT ???? pic.twitter.com/IdgFMjBCqe — Drew Scott (@MrDrewScott) December 14, 2017

Emma then replied to her former dancing partner’s sweet throwback, tweeting in reply, “I miss you too Drewesph!”

Drew and Linda confirmed back in November that they plan to get married in mid-2018, while Phan joked that the pressure was on for her after Scott’s Dancing with the Stars stint.

“I feel like I have a little more pressure because I don’t know a thing about dance. Drew has just had a few intense months of training!” she joked to People in November.

Emma and Sasha also told the site about their wedding plans last month, admitting that planning their big day will be “crazy” because Slater is currently on the Dancing with the Stars 2017 tour around the U.S. after wrapping up her DWTS stint with Scott after narrowly missing out on a place in the top three last month.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“I’m going to be crazy strange bridezilla doing my wedding planning on tour, but we’re going to make it work,” she said, revealing that their wedding will be full of surprises.

“We’re going to focus a lot on the entertainment and I have some surprises,” the DWTS pro then teased. “We want it to be crazy. We want all kinds of really fun entertainment stuff.”

But it seems like Emma and Sasha actually probably aren’t the only ones lending a hand when it comes to an upcoming Dancing with the Stars wedding.

Drew’s fellow DWTS Season 25 contestant Nikki Bella also teased this year that she wanted her professional partner Artem Chigvintsev to teach her and her fiancé, fellow WWE superstar John Cena, their first dance when they marry next year.