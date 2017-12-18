Brad Pitt Longing To Have 4th Biological Baby With Charlotte Casiraghi? Inside Royal Gal Pal Romance Rumors

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt famously have six children. Maddox, Pax, and Zahara are adopted, while twins Knox and Vivienne, as well as Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, are their biological offspring. After Angelina filed for divorce from Brad, rumors soared that Pitt wasn’t just a sexy single dad — the Sexiest Man Of The Year award winner also was supposedly ready to mingle and even find a stepmom for his kids.

Brad has been rumored to be linked to women ranging from Selena Gomez to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston to Kate Hudson. But when it comes to reports about Pitt’s girlfriends that keep returning, Brad can’t seem to shake off rumors that he is romancing Charlotte Casiraghi, who boasts a link to Monaco’s royal family. The allegations that Pitt and his royal gal pal were dating began when they both attended the LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles. Charlotte was alleged to have gone with Brad as his date, with some claiming that they were even (alert the tabloids!) holding hands, as the Inquisitr reported.

Does Brad Pitt Want A Fourth Biological Child By Making Royalty Into His Baby Mama?

Casiraghi, who is Grace Kelly’s granddaughter, is now reported to be teaming up with Pitt to take their alleged romance to the next level by producing what would be Brad’s fourth biological baby. But there’s some skepticism about the baby rumors due to the lack of evidence that the actor and Charlotte have even actually dated.

Brad Pitt NOT Having Baby With Charlotte Casiraghi, Despite Report https://t.co/tAUWC9Z4dp — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) December 18, 2017

Gossip Cop investigated the evidence behind the allegations that Brad and his royal girlfriend are plotting to have a baby together. The rumors began last month, when an Australian publication reported that Pitt was romancing Casiraghi. In response to the dating rumors about the actor and the royal celebrity, a mutual friend of Brad’s and Gossip Cop denied the dating claims.

But despite that denial that the two were dating, the report this month from the same publication has announced that Charlotte has joined Pitt on his quest for what would be his seventh child. And even though there is no evidence that the alleged couple has gone on a single date, the magazine describes a romance that just keeps getting stronger.

“Pitt and ‘Princess’ Casiraghi are trying for a baby as their relationship goes from strength to strength.”

In contrast to Brad’s six children with Angelina Jolie, Charlotte has one son with a former partner. However, an insider told the publication that the two agree that they would “love” to have a baby together.

While it’s been many months since Angelina and Brad split, Pitt’s alleged romance with Charlotte is supposedly relatively new. But the source claimed that Brad doesn’t care about the timeline. He just thinks that it’s destiny for them to be together, with a blissful future ahead.

Brad Pitt and Charlotte Casiraghi have gone from dating rumors to baby speculation. Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images for Gucci

Pitt and Casiraghi having a baby together supposedly results from her fondness for being a mother. The source claimed that as dad to six children, Brad inspired Charlotte to desire having a brother or sister for her child, Raphael.

Brad Pitt Split With Jennifer Aniston & Angelina Jolie Split, But What Of Charlotte’s Boyfriends?

While Pitt is well-known for having married and divorced Jennifer Aniston prior to his marriage and “uncoupling” from Angelina Jolie, are Casiraghi’s baby daddy and/or past boyfriends still in the picture with a possible influence on whether she has a baby with Brad?

At the end of November, Prince Christian of Hanover married with Alessandra de Osma in a ceremony in London. Some of Monaco society’s celebrities showed up for the service, including Charlotte Casiraghi, according to the Daily Mail. And the sighting seemed to belie the rumors that Brad and Charlotte are taking their alleged romance to the next level by planning a baby.

“Charlotte Casiraghi attended [an event in November] with her film producer boyfriend Dimitri Rassam.”

While Brad’s children are well-known and frequently filmed by the paparazzi, Charlotte’s son is rarely seen. But the 3-year-old, whose full name is Raphael Elmaleh, was seen with his mother at the Monaco Formula E Grand Prix in Monte-Carlo in May, reported Hello magazine.

The little boy’s father is Casiraghi’s former boyfriend, comedian Gad Elmaleh, according to People magazine. Charlotte also previously dated Italian filmmaker Lamberto Sanfelice before beginning a romance with Dimitri Rassam.

Brad Pitt Getting Two-Timed By Charlotte Casiraghi?

As for whether the sightings of Casiraghi with her newest boyfriend mean that she’s two-timing Brad, Gossip Cop reported that Charlotte is not involved with Pitt. An insider said that the allegations that the two are trying to have a baby together are completely “false.”

As for how it all began, it seems that the Los Angeles event that they both attended was enough to spark first the dating rumors and now the baby reports. And as the media outlet pointed out, those basic biology classes in high school indicated that two people attending the same event does not turn into a pregnancy, royal or not.