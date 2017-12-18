Kim Richards Quits ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ Lisa Vanderpump Reacts

Lisa Vanderpump was sad to learn the news of Kim Richards’ exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While attending the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 premiere party on Friday night, December 15, Lisa Vanderpump spoke out about the news of Kim Richards leaving the show after seven seasons and admitted that she was disappointed that her family dynamic with Kyle would no longer be featured on the series.

“I think [it’s] a shame, really,” Lisa Vanderpump admitted to Entertainment Tonight.

According to Lisa Vanderpump, she was quite invested in Kim Richards and truly liked her. As she explained, Kim is a family member of her friend and co-star Kyle Richards, and because of that, the stakes were raised. Vanderpump went on to point out that Kim has taken time away from the show before when she’s needed to.

“It was a shame she didn’t come back this year, because apparently, she’s doing, you know, quite well,” she explained.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Kim Richards began filming fewer scenes with her co-stars after Lisa Rinna called her out for being under the influence of something during Season 5. At the time, Kim had taken one of her late husband’s pain pills to deal with a back problem she had been facing.

In the months that followed the ordeal, Kim Richards continued to spiral out of control and was actually arrested twice in just one year. Then, after pulling herself together and entering rehab, she got clean once again and has been doing well ever since.

A post shared by Kim Richards (@kimrichards11) on Apr 17, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

Kim Richards won’t be featured on the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she can be seen frequently on her social media pages. In fact, Richards shares updates with her fans and followers on Instagram quite regularly, and from the looks of things, she’s completely focused on her health and spending time with her growing family, including her daughter, Brooke Weiderhorn, and her grandson, Hucksley.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, and their co-stars, including Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 premiere on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.