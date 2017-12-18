Shinee’s Jonghyun’s Death: Kpop Fans, Celebrities React To His Sudden Passing

Jonghyun reportedly committed suicide and the whole Kpop world is in shock. SM Entertainment issued official statement regarding his passing.

Shinee
Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images
Celebrities

SHINee’s Jonghyun tragically passed away on the evening of Dec. 18. He was 27.

Fans, family, bandmates, friends and colleagues were shocked and totally devastated about the news. They simply could not believe it was true however, the police already stated that Shinee’s Jonghyun passed away. Then again, BBC reported that it is yet to be confirmed if the singer really died due to suicide.

The singer was found by police in a rented apartment at around 4:42 p.m. and he was rushed to Konkuk University Hospital. At that time, Jonghyun was already in state of cardiac arrest and paramedics performed CPR to revive him, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the medical facility, the Korea Herald reported.

Initial investigation revealed that Jonghyun could have died due to carbon monoxide poisoning. This is because some coal briquettes were found burning on the stove of the apartment where he was found unconscious.

In any case, fellow artists and fans began sending their condolences and tributes for their beloved idol singer. Likewise, Jonghyun’s name is also trending on various social media platforms as people express sadness and shock over his death.

Many are also posting messages of thanks because over the years Jonghyun had serenaded them with his sweet voice and he had been very kind to the Shawols, SHINee’s official fan club name.

“This is just so heartbreaking…My condolences to his family and eveyone around him. Rest In Peace Jonghyun. You will never be forgotten,” J.R.E. wrote on Twitter.

Mourning fans also posted old videos and photos featuring SHINee’s Jonghyun and the captions that go with them showed extreme sadness felt by those who love the singer.

For his fellow Kpop idols, Lee Hong Ki was one of the first to post about Jonghyun’s death. On Dec. 18, the F.T. Island frontman wrote on his Instagram, “I’m so sad my hands are shaking, we debuted around the same time and became really close. I didn’t know that it was hard for you I pray that in that place you will only have good things.”

Jonghyun’s SHINee bandmates, Taemin, Choi Minho, Onew and Key, are reportedly in the hospital where he was rushed earlier. Fans and the media have also flocked outside Honkuk University Hospital and awaiting official announcement of his passing since his agency, SM Entertainment, has not issued any statement yet.

Jonghyun’s real name is Kim Jong Hyun and in 2008, he debuted as part of the 5-member boy band called SHINee. The group is being managed by SM Entertainment and in 2015, he launched his solo career by releasing an EP that include the hit tracks “Déjà-Boo” and “Crazy.”

Update:

SM Entertainment releases official statement regarding about Jonghyun. As per Koreaboo, the agency confirmed his death by saying: “We are sorry to bring such tragic, heart-breaking news. On December 18th, SHINee’s Jonghyun left us very suddenly.”