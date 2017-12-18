Shinee’s Jonghyun’s Death: Kpop Fans, Celebrities React To His Sudden Passing

SHINee’s Jonghyun tragically passed away on the evening of Dec. 18. He was 27.

Fans, family, bandmates, friends and colleagues were shocked and totally devastated about the news. They simply could not believe it was true however, the police already stated that Shinee’s Jonghyun passed away. Then again, BBC reported that it is yet to be confirmed if the singer really died due to suicide.

The singer was found by police in a rented apartment at around 4:42 p.m. and he was rushed to Konkuk University Hospital. At that time, Jonghyun was already in state of cardiac arrest and paramedics performed CPR to revive him, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the medical facility, the Korea Herald reported.

Initial investigation revealed that Jonghyun could have died due to carbon monoxide poisoning. This is because some coal briquettes were found burning on the stove of the apartment where he was found unconscious.

In any case, fellow artists and fans began sending their condolences and tributes for their beloved idol singer. Likewise, Jonghyun’s name is also trending on various social media platforms as people express sadness and shock over his death.

Many are also posting messages of thanks because over the years Jonghyun had serenaded them with his sweet voice and he had been very kind to the Shawols, SHINee’s official fan club name.

“This is just so heartbreaking…My condolences to his family and eveyone around him. Rest In Peace Jonghyun. You will never be forgotten,” J.R.E. wrote on Twitter.

Mourning fans also posted old videos and photos featuring SHINee’s Jonghyun and the captions that go with them showed extreme sadness felt by those who love the singer.

Heaven has gained another angel. You're in good hands now. Nothing but eternal happiness and peace wait for you. We love you so much and we'll remember you forever, Kim Jonghyun ???? #PrayForJonghyun pic.twitter.com/9kPn4zvHWe — gia (@oppatheexplorer) December 18, 2017

please remember jonghyun not only as an idol or member of shinee but someone who fought for others while he had his own battles, talented individual, a good person, and most of all, a star whose light will remain despite his passing. — ًً (@shxihun) December 18, 2017

Rest In Peace Jonghyun.

Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.

Please remember Shawols you are not alone…

We are always here for you ELF. — Sup3rjunior (@Sup3rJunior) December 18, 2017

Jonghyun lives his life constantly making the people around him smile. He has gone through so much. He was just like you and I. He got upset over things, he felt alone. I'm going to remember Jonghyun for the artist he was and the happiness that he brought to people. — Vee loves Kim Jonghyun (@GOTMONSTAWANG) December 18, 2017

For his fellow Kpop idols, Lee Hong Ki was one of the first to post about Jonghyun’s death. On Dec. 18, the F.T. Island frontman wrote on his Instagram, “I’m so sad my hands are shaking, we debuted around the same time and became really close. I didn’t know that it was hard for you I pray that in that place you will only have good things.”

Jonghyun’s SHINee bandmates, Taemin, Choi Minho, Onew and Key, are reportedly in the hospital where he was rushed earlier. Fans and the media have also flocked outside Honkuk University Hospital and awaiting official announcement of his passing since his agency, SM Entertainment, has not issued any statement yet.

The amount of shawols and reporters waiting outside the hospital, waiting for goid news, for Jonghyun to wake up. Stay warm people. Stay safe and let's keep praying. #StayStrongShawols pic.twitter.com/dCZGxTsJ0u — mica eℓℓa (@baekaeri06) December 18, 2017

Jonghyun’s real name is Kim Jong Hyun and in 2008, he debuted as part of the 5-member boy band called SHINee. The group is being managed by SM Entertainment and in 2015, he launched his solo career by releasing an EP that include the hit tracks “Déjà-Boo” and “Crazy.”

Update:

SM Entertainment releases official statement regarding about Jonghyun. As per Koreaboo, the agency confirmed his death by saying: “We are sorry to bring such tragic, heart-breaking news. On December 18th, SHINee’s Jonghyun left us very suddenly.”