Princess Charlotte, the youngest daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is heading to school in 2018. The proud parents made the announcement on Monday together when revealing their family photo for their annual Christmas card.

For this year’s Christmas card, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children all wore baby blue. According to Mirror, the photo was taken around the same time as Prince George’s birthday picture as he is seen wearing the same exact outfit on both occasions. The picture was taken by Getty Images Royal photographer Chris Jackson at Kensington Palace.

Together with the release of the royal family photo, William and Kate also announced that their 2-year-old daughter will be attending the Willcocks Nursery School in London starting January 2018. The school is located next to London’s Royal Albert Hall and is very close to the family’s home at Kensington Palace.

The tuition per term at Willcocks is priced at $4,073 and each school year consists of three terms, which makes the total annual tuition run around $12,000. The school’s official website says it “strives to maintain its ethos for high standards, excellence, and good manners.”

A typical school day at Willcocks is filled with a “fun and structured morning” and children are allowed lots of time for play as they enter the early stages of learning how to read, write, and understand simple numbers.

A royal source told People that William and Kate chose Willcocks because they believed it will be an ideal “first step” for Charlotte’s education and the couple is impressed with the team that works for the school.

Willcocks Nursery School has also issued a statement, saying they are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the school for Princess Charlotte’s nursery education and that they look forward to welcoming her in January.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Princess Charlotte, who is fourth in line to the British throne, is attending nursery around the same age as her older brother, Prince George, who attended a Montessori school in January 2016 that was close to the family’s home in Anmer Hall. Unlike George who attended school on a part-time basis, Charlotte is enrolled as a full-time student.

Her enrolment in Willcocks, however, came as a surprise to royal watchers who thought she, too, would also attend Thomas’s Battersea where George is currently a student.