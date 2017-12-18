Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx Deny Dating Because Of Suri? Couple Spotted On A Romantic Getaway

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have never confirmed that they are dating despite the PDA photos that surfaced a few months ago. Mail Online even shared a video of the couple holding hands while strolling along Malibu Beach, which could finally confirm their romance. However, it seems that there is still something holding back the lovebirds from exposing their relationship – and that could be Suri Cruise.

There is no doubt that Katie really loves her daughter from Tom Cruise as she proudly shares adorable photos of her little girl on Instagram. Her most recent post was their basketball game night in New York City. According to Us Weekly, the look-alike mother and child were joined by the actress’s parents and brother. They were seen having a great time watching the New York Knicks against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden.

All of the people close to Katie Holmes were present during that special night except for Jamie Foxx. The 39-year-old actress showed her support for the 50-year-old actor on his birthday in Hollywood on December 13. She was reportedly spotted leaving the party in the same car as her boyfriend after the celebration. They were also joined by the comedian’s daughters, Annalise Bishop and Corrine Foxx.

It seems that Jamie’s children are already aware of their dad’s relationship with Katie so the couple may be preparing Suri for their revelation. There is still no sighting of the Annie star bonding with the 11-year-old celebrity daughter. Aside from that, the rumored lovebirds continue to secretly go out on dates.

According to Page Six, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are spending a romantic weekend at a hotel in Santa Monica, California. An eyewitness claimed that the two looked awkward as they looked around to make sure that no one was watching them. They probably want to make sure that they won’t get photographed again like what happened on Labor Day.

The insider added that Jamie had his arm around Katie’s waist. He also wore a hooded sweatshirt to avoid getting noticed by the public. The pair was spotted strolling outside the hotel near the beach. Christmas is just a few days away and fans of the secretive couple are all wondering if the two will be spending the holidays together.

During the Prive Revaux flagship store launch of Foxx, which was also attended by Holmes, he revealed his plans for the holidays. He told Us Weekly that he loves everything about Christmas. He also asked his daughters Annalise and Corinne to complete some tasks if they wanted to get this present. Maybe Suri will also get a special gift from her future stepdad.