Watch Golden State Warriors Vs. Los Angeles Lakers Online: Live Streaming And TV Channels

The Los Angeles Lakers (10-17) will take on the Golden State Warriors (23-6) live Monday night in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. The Lakers will look to break out of a slump as Lonzo Ball and the team will go head up with the defending champs. While the Warriors will be without their leading playmaker, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant has taken on a leadership role in his absence.

In their first meeting on November 29, the Warriors pulled out a close one in overtime as Durant poured in 29 points, while Brandon Ingram scored 32 points for the Lakers. Tonight will be the second meeting between the Pacific Divison rivals. The Lakers are coming off tough losses against the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. As for the Warriors, even without the services of Curry, they have continued to win by riding an eight-game winning streak.

As great as this matchup is, the big story is what will happen at halftime. The Los Angeles Lakers will retire the jerseys of Kobe Bryant in a ceremony in which Warriors head coach Stever Kerr will bring his team out to witness, according to an ESPN report. Bryant played 20 seasons for the Lakers and won five NBA championships for the Purple and Gold.

In 2015, Bryant decided to call it quits after a stellar career in which he totaled 33,643 points, 6,306 assists, and 7,047 rebounds while averaging 25 points per game for his career. Known throughout the league as “Black Mamba,” this will be a night Lakers fans will cherish forever.

Game time for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors is set for 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday night. The game will be televised live on three separate networks. For those in the Lakers viewing area, you can catch the game on Spectrum Sportsnet. For the Warriors viewing area, the game will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area local channel.

For live streaming purposes in case you’re at work or running errands and can’t be at home, you can catch the game using three different methods depending on your viewing area. For fans living in the Lakers area, you can go to Spectrum Sportsnet to stream live. For those inside the Warriors viewing area, the stream will be available at NBC Sports Bay Area. And, finally, for fans outside of both viewing areas, you can still see the game live, plus the Kobe Bryant ceremony on NBA TV. For access to NBA TV, you will need to purchase a subscription plan either for the season or just for this particular game.