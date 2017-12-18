Following Brad Pitt’s split with Angelina Jolie, his name was linked with several A-list Hollywood actresses. Soon after his separation, there were multiple reports that Brad Pitt and his first wife Jennifer Aniston were planning to reunite as friends. Earlier this week, there were rumors that Brad has an alleged romantic inclination towards Jennifer Lawrence. That being said, Pitt’s name is also linked with Princess Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco, and recent reports suggest that Brad Pitt is reportedly planning to have a child with his new girlfriend.

It was earlier reported by multiple news outlets that Brad Pitt and Charlotte Casiraghi have been in a secret relationship for quite some time. They were introduced by Marion Cotillard, who shared screen space with Pitt in Allied and is also a good friend of the royal princess. The reports further alleged that Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband recently attended a Los Angeles County Museum of Arts event along with Charlotte Casiraghi, and the two were inseparable.

The 31-year-old Charlotte has widely been regarded as a young Angelina Jolie, and the alleged report suggested that since they both have kids, Brad and Charlotte both understand each other on ground level.

A new report suggests that after one year of his separation from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is reportedly planning to have a child with Princess Charlotte Casiraghi.

As many of Charlotte’s well-wishers are aware, she was in a serious relationship with Gad Elmaleh prior to this rumored relationship with Brad Pitt. With the stand-up comedian and actor, she has a 4-year-old son Raphael, who is not in the line of succession for the throne.

An unverified source revealed to New Idea that Brad Pitt and Charlotte Casiraghi are desperately trying to have a baby. The rumored couple fell in love with each other in September — a year after Brad’s separation from Angelina — and Brad does not wish to be photographed with his new love. The outlet’s alleged sources revealed that the Money Ball movie star is totally in love with her, and reportedly they both are now planning to have a baby together.

“Charlotte already has a young son with her former partner and would love another baby, a sibling for little Raphael.”

The alleged source added that Brad already has six children with Angelina and he loves being a dad. As of now, Brad is under stress because of the custody battle, but it has made him realize how much he enjoys the company of children around him, claims the alleged source.

“He [Brad] told Charlotte he’d love to have a baby with her and they are busy trying to fall pregnant. Brad doesn’t care that it’s pretty soon in their relationship – he feels like Charlotte and he is meant to be, and he can really see a long and happy future with her.”

As of this writing, both Brad Pitt and Princess Charlotte Casiraghi’s representatives have not commented on the recent claims about the alleged couple planning to have a baby. It is still not confirmed whether Brad is dating Charlotte after his split with Angelina Jolie. Fans of the Hollywood couple and the princess are advised to understand that as of now, nothing is confirmed.