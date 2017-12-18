Taylor Swift’s Team Speaks Out On Low ‘Reputation Tour’ Ticket Sales Amid Pregnancy Allegations

There’s more than just pregnancy allegations swirling around Taylor Swift right now. After months of speculation from fans claiming that the star could potentially be pregnant, a number of outlets have been reporting that tickets to her upcoming “Reputation Tour” supposedly haven’t been selling as well as the star probably hoped.

It was recently claimed by Poplite that tickets for Taylor’s upcoming shows at stadiums across the U.S. weren’t selling out in minutes as her team may have been expecting, as the site alleged on December 17 that none of the dates (which went on sale on December 13) are even close to being sold out as of yet.

The site even alleged that there were “over a thousand seats remaining [for] most of the dates” a week after they were made available and added that the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s upcoming tour appears to be “struggling to sell-out all of its dates.”

That Grape Juice also reported that the “Reputation Tour” isn’t exactly selling out and posted a screenshot of one of the floor plans for one of the dates via Ticketmaster which showed plenty of tickets still up for grabs, including several close to the stage on the floor.

Amid the reports of alleged low ticket sales, Swift’s team hit back and revealed that they actually never anticipated every single seat to sell out within seconds, despite the roaring success of Taylor’s latest album Reputation which has already sold more than 1 million copies since it was released in October.

On behalf of Taylor, Ticketmaster’s David Marcus spoke out to the site and made it clear that there’s still plenty of time for the tickets to go before Swift hits the road in March 2018.

“We’d like to sell the last ticket to her concert when she takes the stage each night,” Marcus told That Grape Juice amid the reports of low ticket sales. “We’re not trying to sell all of her tickets in one minute; we’re trying to figure out how to sell tickets in a more modern way.”

Notably, a number fans have been very vocal about their disappointment over the price of tickets to Swift’s “Reputation Tour” since the dates and ticket prices were announced earlier this year.

Some tickets to Taylor’s latest string of shows are being sold for upwards of $500, which angered a slew of fans on social media who noted that some tickets were around double the price they paid for her previous “1989 Tour” back in 2015.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

But while Swift’s team is hitting back at the reports of poor ticket sales, the star has stayed a little quieter regarding some other swirling rumors as of late.

Taylor’s fans have been questioning for months if the star could potentially be pregnant after they claimed she may have been concealing a baby bump under the baggy and oversized clothing she’s been sporting since returning to the spotlight after a hiatus from music back in September.

While many pointed out that it’s pretty unlikely she’s pregnant purely due to the fact that she’ll soon to embarking on the huge stadium tour – which also includes a handful of dates in the U.K. – next year, fans have only continued to speculate on whether the star could be expecting her first child with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Fans have continued to speculate on social media over the past few days, though many have been hitting back at the rumors.

“Taylor Swift finally looks like she’s at a [healthy] weight and y’all mfs wanna assume she’s pregnant lmaoo y’all wild,” one fan hit back on Twitter on December 16, while another defended the pop star by tweeting, “‘Taylor Swift is pregnant because she gained weight and is wearing oversized clothes.’ B****, I gained weight and love oversized clothes… does that mean I am pregnant? Nooooo.”

Taylor herself has stayed pretty quiet, though fans claimed that she addressed the reports back in October during one of her exclusive invitation-only Secret Sessions with her most loyal followers.

One fan alleged that the singer attributed the pregnancy rumors to her recent weight gain, as Swift allegedly told fans that she gained around 15 pounds since she was last in the spotlight following the release of her 2014 album 1989.

“At the [Secret Session] she was like ‘I gained 15 pounds and everyone thinks I’m pregnant, I’m not,'” a fan who attended the session tweeted of how Taylor allegedly addressed the speculation earlier this year. “She also said about how the [paparazzi] are really rude and would yell mean things at her like she’s pregnant.”