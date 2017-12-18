Meghan Markle Reportedly Ecstatic That Prince Harry Finally Quit Smoking Ahead Of Their Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle has given up a lot to marry Prince Harry–her Hollywood career, life with her family in the United States, and not to mention, privacy. But it seems that Prince Harry is also giving up something huge for his 36-year-old fiancée.

Prince Harry has finally agreed to quit smoking cigarettes after more than 18 years of addiction. This is mainly to please Meghan Markle, who is known for her clean and healthy lifestyle. And, according to Hollywood Life, Meghan couldn’t be happier about Prince Harry’s decision.

“Meghan is so happy that Harry quit smoking,” a palace insider revealed.

“She absolutely despises the smell of smoke and she always hated kissing Harry after he had been smoking. Harry would always use a really strong breath freshener after he had had a cigarette, but Meghan could still taste the tobacco, and smell the smoke on his clothes.”

According to a previous report by the Daily Mail, Prince Harry first picked up the vice when he was only 15-years-old as a student at Eton. He has since been photographed multiple times smoking in public and even at his place in Nottingham Cottage although smoking is strictly prohibited there. He was said to have smoked at least 20 sticks in a day.

Of course, smoking is a common vice among the British royal family. Prince Harry’s great-grandfather, King George VI, was known to be a heavy smoker. He died at only 56-years-old, having battled lung cancer and other serious illnesses. Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth’s sister, also smoked for most of her life despite seeing how the habit took a toll on their father’s health. She also suffered multiple illnesses linked to the dangerous effects of smoking.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is known to promote healthy living even before she met Prince Harry. In her now-dormant Instagram account, the Suits actress used to post photos of her clean lifestyle, from her healthy food choices to her exercise routines.

According to sources, Meghan truly appreciates Prince Harry’s compromise, especially because she knows that kicking the vice wasn’t easy for him. The Daily Mail previously reported that Prince Harry decided to give up smoking now that he and his American fiancée share a cottage in Kensington Palace.

“Harry says it’s the least he can do though, seeing as Meghan is moving to the other side of the world and giving up her acting career.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making advances in their relationship since announcing their engagement on Nov. 27. The couple will be spending the holidays together with the entire royal family at Queen Elizabeth’s country estate in Sandringham. The two will be married on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.