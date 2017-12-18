Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Break Wedding Day Tradition

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting married on May 19, 2018, according to a tweet from Kensington Palace. Unlike other British royal weddings that have taken place on weekdays, the wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be held on a Saturday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton got married on April 29, 2011, on a Friday. Prince Charles and Princess Diana got married on July 29, 1981, on a Wednesday, and even Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip tied the knot on a Thursday on November 20, 1947. There is no official rule stipulating the ideal wedding day to be a weekend or weekday, but the royal family is rooted in tradition.

The queen and the royal family will be in attendance, as well as some invited guests. Markle’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, are also expected to attend the wedding. The venue for the wedding is Windsor Castle, west of London, one of the homes of Queen Elizabeth II. The couple will exchange vows in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Incidentally, the wedding will clash with the FA Cup competition; the British audience will not be lacking entertainment on May 19. The downside of having the wedding and the FA Cup on the same day is Prince William’s participation in the FA Cup trophy presentation.

Prince William is expected to attend the sports event after the royal wedding, and Kensington Palace has insisted that the events will not clash. Prince William is president of the FA and will have to attend both events. The wedding date was reportedly fixed on May 19, 2018, because Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their third child in April.

Alastair Grant / AP Images

Fixing the wedding date on a weekend also dashes the hopes of Britons expecting the declaration of a public holiday. Prince Harry reportedly requested that Meghan be invited to the royal family’s Christmas celebration at the queen’s residence in Norfolk. Only royal family members are invited to the event. The royal wedding will receive exceptional media coverage, and some influential and powerful guests will also be in attendance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be spending Christmas with the queen and other members of the royal family. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will also be in attendance at Norfolk with Prince Charles and the Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.