Sarah Palin’s Son, Track Palin, Arrested On Domestic Violence, Burglary, And Assault Charges

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin’s oldest son, Track, was arrested on charges of domestic violence, burglary, and assault on Saturday, December 16. According to TMZ, this is the second time Track has been arrested on domestic violence charges in the past two years.

Mr. Palin was arrested in Wasilla, Alaska, a town in which his mother once served as mayor. He’s facing three charges — felony burglary, misdemeanor reckless assault, and misdemeanor criminal mischief for causing nearly $1,000 in property damage following a domestic violence incident. The Wasilla police department has not released any details of the arrest yet.

According to NY Daily News, John Tiemessen, a lawyer for the Palin family, declined to comment on Track’s arrest. The attorney stated that, due to the issues addressed by the police and the nature of the charges, the Palins are unable to comment. They ask that the public respect the family’s privacy in this difficult time.

Track Palin remains in custody at Mat-Su Pre-Trial Facility in Palmer.

This isn’t the first time that Track has faced legal trouble. In 2016, Palin was arrested after a dispute with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Loewe. He reportedly punched and kicked her before he threatened to kill himself, according to court documents.

.@SarahPalinUSA's oldest son, Track, arraigned on domestic violence charges https://t.co/hXpcn0o40O — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 18, 2017

A law enforcement officer found Jordan under a bed after she called for help. When he appeared in court, the judge dropped the assault charges. Track pleaded guilty to brandishing a weapon. His mother, Sarah claimed that his arrest stemmed from suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to his military service.

In 2016, Sarah made headlines when she blamed President Obama for her son’s arrest for domestic violence. She claimed that her son came back home different and that the war changed him. She blamed the president for her son’s problems.

She alleged that Obama treated illegal immigrants better than the soldiers who risk their lives for American freedom. She stated that we need a commander in chief that understands what the military goes through and implements a support system for them.

“And it makes me realize, more than ever, it is now or never, for the sake of America’s finest, that we have that commander-in-chief who will respect them and honor them. You deserve someone who will treat veterans better than illegal immigrants in America.”

It seems unlikely that Sarah will blame President Trump for the incident on Saturday. At the time of this writing, Track Palin is still in police custody.