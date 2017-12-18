Sheree Whitfield’s Ex, Bob Whitfield, Responds To Her Dating A Prison Inmate With What Seems To Be An Insult

On tonight’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sheree Whitfield revealed a lot more detail about her relationship with Tyrone Gilliams, including when their relationship began, her reaction to him going to prison and how long he has been in prison for. Viewers even got to hear Tyrone’s voice via a phone call that he made her. So what does Sheree’s ex-husband, Bob Whitfield, think of her relationship with Tyrone? After all, just last season, Bob and Sheree were shown exploring the possibility of rekindling their relationship, with Bob practically begging Sheree to give him another chance.

Recently, Bob posted a tweet that gave his thoughts on Sheree dating an inmate. In response to a viewer who asked Bob if he’s single now that Sheree’s dating inmates, Bob seemingly likened being with Sheree to being in prison. Bob, whose sarcastic sense of humor and tendency to make light of serious issues got him in trouble with Sheree and the other housewives in previous seasons, wrote that he’s “been on parole from that prison…” Yet Bob may also be hinting that he’s still hoping to get back with Sheree by stating that he’s “on parole” and thus needs to be on his best behavior.

Been on parole from that prison… — Bob L. Whitfield III (@whatupbob) December 12, 2017

On the latest The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sheree Whitfield took a break from meeting with her life coach to take a prison call from Tyrone Gilliams. During the call, Tyrone flirted with Sheree, at one point telling her that he always ends up thinking about carrying her around when he works out at the prison gym. Tyrone also told Sheree that he had a flashback of the last time he saw her out on the streets. He talked about how much it hurt that he had to walk away from her without letting her know that he was going to prison and expressed gratitude at getting a second chance with her.

In her confessional interview, Sheree explained that she and Tyrone dated about six years ago and that they stopped dating because he stopped calling her. She said that she then found out four years later that he stopped calling because he was getting in trouble with the federal government and didn’t want to get her involved. Sheree further explained that Tyrone has been in prison for about four years now and called her on her birthday a year and a half ago. Sheree admitted that initially, they were just talking as friends because she was still trying to figure things out with Bob. She said in a previous episode that Tyrone went to prison for securities fraud.

As Sheree talked with Tyrone outside, her life coach, Jack Daniels, didn’t seem to look that pleased. Sheree started meeting with Jack in an attempt to completely move on from the trauma of her marriage to Bob Whitfield, whom she claims was emotionally and physically abusive, and for help in revealing to their children what happened during the marriage.

As The Real Housewives of Atlanta continues, it looks as if Sheree Whitfield’s relationship with Tyrone Gilliams will come under increasing scrutiny. A preview for next week’s episode shows Kandi Burruss telling Sheree that NeNe Leakes told her and several of the others that Tyrone’s a con artist. In her confessional interview, Sheree reminds viewers that NeNe has a mugshot of her own so she shouldn’t be judging Tyrone. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sheree recently re-tweeted a viewer’s tweet that since NeNe probably entertained a few prisoners during her time as a stripper, she isn’t in a position to advise Sheree on who not to date.