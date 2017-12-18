Five Movies To Watch This Christmas With Your Family

Christmas movies are seldom recognized as your go to movies. But nonetheless, there are movies which are a delightful watch for both adults and kids. Let it be Arthur Christmas or Blackadder’s A Christmas Carol, there are already so many feature-length films available online which can be watched during this holiday season. Here are top five movies which you can watch with your family during the ongoing winter holidays.

1. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

When this classic Frank Capra movie was released back in the 40’s, many viewers and critics considered it as the worst movie of the year. But everyone soon realized that It’s a Wonderful Life has all the festive elements such as family, music, and the thought of togetherness.

The American fantasy film was based on the short story The Greatest Gift by Van Doren Stern and followed the life of George Bailey (played by James Stewart), who has given up to complete his dreams in order to help others and whose sudden suicide brings his guardian angel (played by Henry Travers) to show him how he has touched so many lives.

2. Love Actually (2003)

The ensemble cast of Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Alan Rickman, Bill Nighy, Rowan Atkinson, Martine McCutcheon, and many others make Love Actually a must watch Christmas movie.

The film delves into different aspects of love as shown through ten separate stories involving different characters, many of whom are interlinked as their story progresses.

The film was made with a budget of $45 million and during its theatrical run, it managed to earn more than $247 million.

Lucia Moniz, actor Hugh Grant, and actress Heike Makatsch arrive at the premiere of Love Actually directed by Richard Curtis. Franco Origlia / Getty Images

3. Home Alone (1990)

Many have considered Home Alone as one of the finest holiday movies of all time. The movie’s premise is stretched, but Macaulay Culkin’s strong performance with strong supporting cast — Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Angela Goethals, Devin Ratray and others — make Home Alone a perfect treat for all the age groupss.

Directed by Chris Columbus, who would later direct the first two parts of the Harry Potter movie franchise, Home Alone stars Culkin as Kevin McCallister, a boy who is mistakenly left behind when the rest of his family flies to Europe for their Christmas holiday. Kevin finds himself alone in the house, but soon he realizes that his house is being invaded by two would-be burglars.

For his performance as Kevin, Macaulay Culkin was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Comedy or Musical.

4. Scrooged (1988)

Vintage Bill Murray with Charles Dickens twist — what else can a Christmas movie offer someone?

Based on Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, Scrooged stars Bill Murray as Frank Cross, a sad television executive who is visited by three ghosts to help change his behavior and understand the true meaning of Christmas. Along with Murray, the film also featured Karen Allen, John Forsythe, Carol Kane, Robert Mitchum and others.

Over the years, many have changed their opinion when it comes to this classic Bill Murray film. Upon its release, BBC wrote the following review.

“The movie pretty much sticks to the original tale, albeit setting it in modern times and throwing in a love interest in the shape of all-around goody bags Claire (Allen). But that’s not the point. This is Murray’s show and by the end, you’ll find it difficult not to start singing yourself (for those who haven’t seen it – you’ll soon get the picture).”

5. Edward Scissorhands (1990)

What can be said about Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands that has not already been said? It tells a fairy-tale story followed by a few lessons of cruelty and tolerance.

The film follows a young man named Edward (played by Johnny Depp), who has scissors for hands. The unfinished creation is adopted by a suburban family and he immediately falls in love with their daughter Kim (played by Winona Ryder).

Rolling Stone praised the film by saying, “Burton’s richly entertaining update of the Frankenstein story is the year’s most comic, romantic and haunting film fantasy.”