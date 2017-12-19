SHINee’s Jonghyun Dead At 27: Fans Fear Another K-pop Star Might Follow Singer’s Tragic Death

Jonghyun’s shocking death has not only rocked the K-pop world, but the rest of the world as well. The SHINee singer’s tragic passing has definitely left an impact to other K-pop idols as they started showing their disbelief on social media. However, one star’s message worried a lot of fans because it seemingly hinted that she might follow the late singer’s footsteps.
In his suicide note that his friend Dear Cloud’s Nine9 released, Kim Jong-hyun, better known by the mononym Jonghyun, revealed that he has been suffering from depression. One must be confused as to how a person with the SHINee singer’s fame and fortune will be depressed, but he revealed in his letter that he has been struggling with this problem for a long time.
Jonghyun’s untimely death is reminding everyone the ugly side of being rich and famous. A part of his note read: “Clashing with the world was never meant for me. The life of fame was never meant for me. That’s all the reason why it hurts. Because I’m famous.”
After Jonghyun’s suicide letter was made public, celebrities and fans started to pour out their love for the SHINee star. Koreaboo has translated most of the messages and one particular note grabbed fans’ attention.
In a lengthy message, Han Seo Hee, who was involved with BIGBANG star T.O.P’s marijuana scandal, shared how Jonghyun became her shoulder to lean on during her toughest time. She then started to blame herself for not being there for the SHINee singer when he was struggling with something big.
나 19살때 오빠랑 알게 됐으니까 벌써 알고 지낸지 5년이 되간다. 연습생 때 연습이 끝나면 오빠한테 연락해서 연습 뭐가 힘들다 뭣 때문에 짜증난다 하면서 칭얼대도 오빤 항상 내 얘기를 묵묵히 들어줬었던 오빠 였고, 심심할때 그냥 편하게 만나서 술 먹으면서 내 속 얘기 털어놓을 수 있는 사람도 오빠 였어. 오빤 항상 조언 해주면서 나를 타일러 주기도 하고 날 혼내기도 했었지. 나는 오빠한테 왠지 모르게 의지를 많이 했었어. 나는 오빠가 되게 좋았어 내가 오빠한테 항상 말 했었잖아. 오빤 진짜 좋은 사람이라고. 나한테 오빠는 항상 멋진 사람, 배울 점이 많은 사람이였거든. 힘들때나 심심할때 오빠랑 자주 보곤 했는데 이번에 내가 한창 시끄럽고 난 후에는 이상하게 오빠한테 연락을 섣불리 못하겠더라..맞아 좀 창피하기도 했어ㅋㅋㅋㅋ근데 그냥 연락해볼걸 그냥 연락해서 만나자고 졸라서라도 한번 볼걸. 후회되서 미쳐버릴 것 같아 난 그동안 오빠 힘든 것도 몰랐어 글을 쓰고 있는 지금도 안 믿겨 그냥 오빠 거짓말이라고 하고 살아서 돌아왔으면 좋겠어 오빠 진짜 이거 아니야. 오빠 내가 맨날 죽고 싶다고 할때 오빠가 말렸잖아. 근데 왜 오빠가 죽냐고. 난 진짜 이해가 안돼 아니 화가 나 이젠. 어쩜 그래 사람이. 난 하루 전으로 돌아가고싶어 시간을 되돌릴 수 있으면 되돌려서 오빠 때려서라도 뜯어 말리고 싶어. 그래 그럴 수 없는거 알아. 그래서 더 원통하고 슬퍼서 미쳐버릴 것 같아. 나는 그동안 오빠한테 맨날 칭얼대기만 했어 오빠 힘든건 알지도 못했어 이 상황이 너무 원통하다..보고싶다 오빠..얼굴 보러 곧 갈게 조용히 오빠한테 피해안가게 조용히 인사하러 갈게 곧 보자 오빠 추울텐데..조금만 기다려 오빠
The controversial star then said that she can’t understand why Jonghyun kept scolding her when she shared with him that she wanted to die, but in the end, he was the one who did it.
Before ending her note, Han Seo Hee wrote, “This whole situation is terrible… I miss you oppa.. I’ll come see you soon. I will come quietly so it doesn’t cause you harm… I’ll see you soon.. it must be cold.. just wait a little bit oppa.”
Han Seo Hee’s message started to worry fans and pointed out that someone must check up on her. One fan said, “That Han Seo Hee’s last few sentences were alarming. It seemed to me that she would commit the same thing Jonghyun did. I don’t know, that’s how I felt when I read it. Look after her.” Another one agreed and said, “I thought I’m the only one that noticed. I hope people around her sensing her cry for help and help her.”
The comment garnered more than 500 likes and counting.