Khloe Kardashian Baby Update: New Snap Seemingly Proves Tristan Thompson’s Girlfriend Is Not Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian has been confusing fans with her current status. Just like how Kylie Jenner handles her alleged pregnancy, Khloe also remained mum about what’s going on after news broke that she’s finally pregnant with her first child. Just when all the evidence led people to believe that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star definitely has a bun in the oven, a new snap changed everyone’s minds.

The 33-year-old TV personality has always been vocal about wanting a baby, but she had a hard time getting pregnant. It is evident in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series that Khloe Kardashian is good with children and many believed that she is going to be a great mom if given the chance.

So when talks about her finally being pregnant started to make its rounds on the internet, a lot of her supporters were hoping for it to be true. However, unlike Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, who openly shared their pregnancy journey on the show and on social media, Khloe opted to not address anything about her reported pregnancy.

Despite her silence, people are convinced that she is definitely pregnant. Just when everyone has started to settle on that conclusion, one photo changes everything.

Unlike their previous Christmas cards, where the Kardashian-Jenner clan posted just one themed snap of the whole family, this time they changed it up a bit by sharing multiple teasers on social media before revealing the final one. This is when people started to doubt Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy.

Just like the rest of the family members, Khloe Kardashian was seen wearing a white and jeans ensemble. It’s no secret that white is certainly a hard shade to wear when trying to hide one’s pregnancy. As if that’s not enough, Khloe was wearing a really tight top that showed no sign of a baby bump.

Although there is a high chance that this photoshoot happened months before Khloe Kardashian’s baby bump is obvious, many also considered the idea that she is just not pregnant at all. Right now, people are starting to count the days until Christmas, which the Kardashian-Jenner clan teased as the “big one.”