Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Go On Sweet Date In Seattle Amid Reports That They Will Spend Christmas Apart

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber seem to be going stronger a month after rumors of their reunion emerged as a new report revealed how they flew to Seattle for a “sweet date” in an early Yuletide celebration amid rumors that they would not spend Christmas together.

According to E! News, Justin and Selena headed to Seattle from Los Angeles on a private jet to have a romantic and literally “sweet” date at the Sugar Factory in Bellevue, Washington, proving that they are stronger than ever. Citing an unnamed source, the outlet revealed that the “Sorry” singer and Disney alum are “doing great” and are taking their relationship in stride.

“Selena and Justin are doing great,” the insider said.

“Justin is very affectionate to Selena. He wears his heart on his sleeve lately especially when it comes to her. They are still learning about each other as grown adults.”

Based on another source’s statement, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber reportedly had a great time during their Sugar Factory trip that the 23-year-old “Despacito” collaborator began to dance after having some drinks and snacks with his rumored girlfriend.

Digging deeper into the details of their sweet visit, TMZ revealed that the two enjoyed a typical “virgin” date by spending some quality time in the Chocolate Lounge where they enjoyed a frosty drink dubbed as the “Ocean Blue” in the Bellevue branch of Sweet Factory.

???? | Selena and Justin Bieber at the Sugar Factory in Seattle

But while they appeared to have enjoyed their trip to Washington, there is still no guarantee that the rumored reunited couple would spend Christmas together. In fact, People said that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are expected to celebrate the holiday apart.

According to an insider cited by the outlet, while Justin is trying his best to prove that he is a better person and a better boyfriend now, Selena’s family remains skeptical and still doesn’t want him around even if it is the other way around for Selena and his family.

“Justin’s family always loved Selena, but Selena’s family is still not happy about her seeing Justin,” the insider said.

“Selena doesn’t bring Justin to any family events. Selena is spending Christmas with her family. As of now, Justin is not invited.”

Furthermore, the outlet explained that while they may seem to be already hitting it off, several insiders allegedly knowledgeable of the situation clarified that they are still not officially back together.

Where are Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez now? In Seattle having a sweet date at the Sugar Factory.

Still, many people seem to be happy after hearing the rumors about the 23-year-old and the 25-year-old’s alleged reunion, including Justin’s friend, Sean Kingston who urged him to “marry Selena,” based on a previous report from the Inquisitr.

Either way, until Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber—or at least one of them—speak up about the real score between them, it is best to take this information with a grain of salt.