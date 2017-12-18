George Zimmerman Feud With Snoop Dogg Ignited Over Jay-Z Documentary About Trayvon Martin

George Zimmerman managed to make his way back into the news this week after he threatened to beat Jay-Z and “feed him to the alligators” if he bothered Zimmerman’s parents. That didn’t sit well with a lot of people and many wondered how Jay-Z would react. It turns out that Hova wasn’t the one to respond to Zimmerman’s threats. Instead, Snoop Dogg saw the report and a new feud has erupted.

Snoop Dogg commented on the George Zimmerman story, via Instagram. Snoop reposted the story from Baller Alert and then added a message of his own. He’s just one of many who are outraged by what Zimmerman said.

“If one hair on jays hair is touched that’s when the revolution will b televised,” Snoop wrote. “We one and to thank the system let the B***h *ss muthafucca get away with murder try it again Trayvon Martin Gone but not forgotten.”

The threat made by George Zimmerman against Jay-Z was first reported by The Blast. Trayvon Martin’s killer claims that camera crews had been bothering his parents about the documentary. He was quoted by the site as telling them that if camera crews continued bugging his parents, he would “beat” Jay-Z and “feed him to the alligators.”

That was said only after making a stomach-churning reference to the Trayvon Martin shooting. While speaking with The Blast, Zimmerman said, “I know how to handle people who f**k with me, I have since February 2012.”

George Zimmerman Threatens Violence Against Jay Z Over Trayvon Martin Documentary: “I know how to handle people who f*ck with me, I have since February 2012.” https://t.co/mMKmCkheWn pic.twitter.com/uSlJYMvqzS — BallerAlert (@balleralert) December 17, 2017

Zimmerman’s threats against Jay-Z and his Trayvon Martin reference didn’t just catch the attention of Snoop Dogg. He also caught the attention of quite a few Twitter users. Some called for Zimmerman to go to jail for making terroristic threats against the hip-hop artist. @BlogZilla wrote, “This is a terroristic threat and should be taken seriously. Lock George Zimmerman up.”

I have never wished as much death on any human being as i have George Zimmerman. You can honestly die today, sir. Peacefully or violently…i truly DGAF. Just be gone. https://t.co/62t2OPy9NM — dj tony tone (@mistamonotone) December 17, 2017

Why is George Zimmerman still alive? This is a real life concern of mine. — T (@tmics26) December 18, 2017

Forreal though…George Zimmerman still breathing? — Whyse. (@DJWhyse) December 18, 2017

Others mused about how it’s even possible that no one has killed him yet. The way that George Zimmerman casually refers to the time he shot Trayvon Martin as proof that he knows “how to handle people who f**k with me” really upset a lot of people who already didn’t think too highly of him.

Others plan to celebrate when he does die. @THEROYALKOURT wrote, “George Zimmerman has been mocking Trayvon’s death since he got off. The day he die, I will throw a party.”