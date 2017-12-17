Carter Oosterhouse: Amy Smart, Wife Of HGTV Star, Defends Husband After Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Actress Amy Smart took to her Instagram page on Saturday and staunchly defended her husband, HGTV star, Carter Oosterhouse, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by a former co-worker. The woman making the claim against Oosterhouse worked as a makeup artist on Oosterhouse’s television show Carter Can in 2008.

Smart began her message by praising the women who have had the courage to come forward about sexual abuse and harassment, writing such actions are “vital and important for female equality.” She also emphasized that these types of stories are “horrific” and must be “brought to light.” Smart then writes “on the other hand” the story about her husband has crossed the line and was taken “too far.”

The actress continued by writing the following.

“When you are in a CONSENSUAL RELATIONSHIP, then you need to take responsibility for engaging in that and not play the victim. IF a relationship does not work out the way you want it to, then sorry, but that is the risk you take when getting intimate with another person…”

Smart further admitted she wishes she could go back in time and make different choices in some of the relationships she was in, but anything that happened during them was based on a decision she made. She said women need to take responsibility for the “mistakes and choices” they make because they are “powerful” and can learn not to say “Yes” when they really mean to say “No.”

She addressed the articles written about Oosterhouse and the sexual misconduct allegation, saying what has been published is “damaging and cruel.” Smart called her husband one of the “kindest, loving, non-aggressive men” she has ever known.

The Instagram post is accompanied by a family photo of Oosterhouse and the couple’s 11-month-old daughter, Flora, according to The New York Daily News.

The woman making the claims against Oosterhouse, Kailey Kaminsky, told the Hollywood Reporter, that in 2008 while working on the HGTV show, Carter Can, he “coerced her into performing acts of oral sex during production.” Kaminsky further alleges that after the events she was “hospitalized for depression” and ended up losing her job.

Kaminsky said Oosterhouse was “persistent” in his requests for oral sex but she “rebuffed” his advances because she “identifies as a lesbian,” the Hollywood Reporter writes. She claims she succumbed to his desires while alone with Oosterhouse in a vehicle on the way to a project site. Kaminsky alleges that after pulling off the road, he asked her, “Do you enjoy your job?” She answered in the affirmative and claims Oosterhouse told her she needed to “do something” for him.

The former makeup artist told the Hollywood Reporter she took that to mean her job was in jeopardy if she didn’t do what Oosterhouse wanted so on “10 to 15 occasions” after that encounter she performed oral sex on the HGTV star.

Kaminsky told the Hollywood Reporter she developed a stomach ulcer and was hospitalized due to anxiety over her encounters with Oosterhouse. She also claims that after Carter Can ended, she became very depressed and sought “in-patient treatment” for the condition.

Eventually, after reporting the incidents to a Carter Can production executive, Kaminsky said she received a call from Oosterhouse in which he apologized and stated he thought their encounters were “mutual.” According to the Hollywood Reporter, Oosterhouse confirmed the call in an interview, saying he thought were mutual. He denied apologizing during the phone call because he said he did nothing wrong.

In a recent statement, Oosterhouse said he is “passionate” about the “#metoo movement” and his relationship with Kaminsky in 2008 was “100% mutual and consensual,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. He continued by alleging Kaminsky never indicated she was “uncomfortable” during their encounters and he would have “never done anything” that was not mutually agreed upon by the two of them.

The HGTV star further stated that he and Kaminsky were friends and he didn’t know she identified as lesbian. Oosterhouse added he only knew she was “in a sexual relationship with another guy who worked on the show,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Oosterhouse can currently be seen on ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight as a host and judge, reports People.