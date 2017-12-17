Apple’s iMac Pro Causes Far More Excitement Than MacBook Pro

In 2016 and 2017, power computer users were supposed to be excited by the MacBook Pro. However, that hasn’t happened as many people think Apple made too many compromises and alienated professional users who need a lot more power than consumers. Luckily, for people who have at least $5,000, there is the new iMac Pro. CNN Money has the news.

“The 27-inch matte gray computer comes with either an 8-core, 10-core or 18-core Xeon processor, and it has up to 22 teraflops of graphics power. Unlike the Mac Pro, Apple’s cyclinder-shaped desktop computer for professionals ($2,999) that comes without a display, iMac Pro is an all-in-one system with a 5K display.”

The article adds that the device, which went on sale Friday, is Apple’s latest effort to satisfy its professional users. The iMac Pro is especially meant for those who do real-time 3D rendering, video editing, and virtual reality content design. The $5,000 price tag may be expensive, but it is certainly a good investment for movie or photo studios. It has also received excellent reviews from users, although there aren’t many media reviews to be found.

According to BGR, one user confirms Apple’s latest computing device is a monster.

“Whether you’re editing 8K RED video, H.264 4K Drone footage, 6K 3D VR content or 50 Megapixel RAW stills – you can expect a 200-300% increase in performance in almost every industry leading software with the iMac Pro.” The iMac Pro is geared towards professionals rather than the usual Apple consumers. Brian Kersey / Getty Images

The user adds that the speed increase from previous Mac devices allows people who shoot videos or photographs for a living to spend a lot more time actually filming. He notes that after one week of use, he won’t be using any other computing device in the near future. Cult of Mac is also impressed with the new iMac Pro as well, noting that despite the insane price, it is a very valuable computer.

There is certainly a lot of excitement for the iMac Pro on Twitter.

The spec of the new #iMac Pro is incredible, how they manage to cram all of the tech (and cool it) into such a small space is amazing #Apple — Stuart Lynn (@_StuartLynn) December 16, 2017

The iMac Pro is gorgeous. — Izmail Glosson (@izmailat) December 14, 2017

The release of the iMac Pro ends one of the best years ever for Apple, a company which has experienced major success with the iPhone X and iPad Pro. After more than two years, the company has finally turned the smartwatch into a mainstream device with the release of the LTE-capable Apple Watch 3.

In raw sales figures, the MacBook Pro has been successful for Apple, but it has also produced a backlash from professionals who were wanting something more. If the iMac Pro is a success, perhaps Apple will invest in higher-powered MacBook Pros. Apple fanatics can hardly wait to see what the Cupertino company has in store for 2018.