Travis Scott Parties In Hollywood With Blac Chyna With Kylie Nowhere Around

Travis Scott was spotted over the weekend partying in the same Hollywood hotspot as Kardashian family nemesis Blac Chyna, with rumored pregnant girlfriend Kylie Jenner nowhere to be found.

Hollywood Life reports the 25-year-old rap star was accompanied for the evening by his entourage and soon after arriving at Delilah found himself face to face with Chyna.

“They ordered bottle service all night, and drank Grey Goose as well as champagne,” a source said of Scott and his crew. “They weren’t being hectic, it was a pretty chill vibe. Chyna was also at the club with her girls and they sat in a separate area.”

But before the night was over, word is the two chatted for a while, with Chyna making it a time to remember for all onlookers based on her “outrageous, skin-tight” attire.

“They talked for a while, but it just seemed like friendly chatter,” the source added.

But Jenner’s worries might not end there, as a steady flow of “beautiful girls” are said to have made their way into Scott’s orbit throughout the night.

“Travis was definitely flirting with the girls,” a source told Hollywood Life. “And there was one stunning brunette who he seemed particularly into.”

But when all was said and done, the source maintained Scott didn’t go beyond “just talking, joking and some harmless flirting.”

Still, the fact that Scott engaged Blac at all might not set well with the Jenner/Kardashian brood as they are reportedly still dealing with a suit she filed naming Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner as defendants.

Hollywood Life has previously reported Kylie recently seemed nervous about her Scott baby staying true to her on the road.

Radar Online recently reported the 20-year-old Jenner is slated to give birth to what would be her first child sometime during the first week of February. Jenner is further rumored to be expecting a girl and has recently adopted the color pink as her favorite.

Jenner’s older sister Khloe is also rumored to be expecting her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Older sister and hip-hop star husband Kanye West are also reported to be soon expected an addition to their family through the use of a surrogate.