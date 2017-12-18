Doug Jones Has A Gay Son Named Carson, And Twitter Is Obsessed With The ‘Hot’ Zookeeper

After Democrat Doug Jones stunned America by winning Alabama’s special Senate election, those who had been following the close race all night noticed a young man standing behind him during his victory speech. The dark-haired 22-year-old was Jones’ son Carson, and members of the LGBTQ community were delighted to discover that the self-described “southern gentleman” is gay.

As reported by the Daily Dot, Carson Jones became a Twitter celebrity soon after his Instagram page was discovered. It’s a mix of gym snapshots, outdoorsy images, photos taken during Doug Jones’ campaign, and pictures of the animals that Carson works with. He’s currently employed as a zookeeper in Denver, and he describes his career as the “love of [his] life.” His profession is also a big plus in the eyes of many of his new social media admirers. One Twitter user celebrated Carson’s love and respect for animals by sharing side-by-side photos of Carson petting a live tiger and Donald Trump’s elder sons holding up the carcass of a leopard.

However, most of the tweets about Carson Jones were superficial remarks from admirers who find him “cute” and “sexy.” It’s comments like these which led to Carson being educated on what a “thirst trap” is during an interview with IntoMore. However, he wasn’t being accused of posting gym selfies to make the world lust over him; IntoMore told him that he had been “trapped” by the internet.

Ok, Doug Jones’ son is hot. — Jake Riley (@jakeriley) December 13, 2017

Doug Jones' son a cutie tbh — heavy duty chris (@risky_fart) December 13, 2017

Cause of death: Doug Jones’ gay son’s gym selfies — LocalMilkPerson (@ThomasBlake2) December 14, 2017

It took gay men less than a day to stop talking about the impact of this election and start thirsting for Doug Jones’ gay son. — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) December 14, 2017

Instead of basking in the glory of becoming an object of the internet’s obsession, Carson has been sharing his coming out story and talking about what his father’s senate win means to him and the LGBTQ community. He said that he sees the victory as a sign that “things are getting better” for LGBTQ people living in conservative states like Alabama.

Carson also told the Advocate that he “couldn’t be prouder” of Doug Jones and his home state for defeating the anti-LGBTQ Republican candidate, Roy Moore. As reported by the Huffington Post, Moore said that he believes homosexuality should be illegal. The former Alabama chief justice was removed from the state’s supreme court for trying to block same-sex marriage in the state after it was legalized nationwide in 2015.

According to Carson, he came out to his parents shortly after marriage equality became the law of the land. He revealed that the Alabama high school he attended was very conservative, and he just never felt comfortable letting his peers know that he was gay. He also decided to keep his sexuality a secret from his family.

However, something incredible happened one morning while he was heading to work at the Australia Zoo. It was the day after the U.S. Supreme Court had affirmed the right of same-sex couples to marry, and he saw three rainbows in a row during his drive.

Carson Jones felt like the rainbows were a sign, and they inspired him to come out to the world in a blog post. He texted his mother and told her to read it right away, and he said that his parents’ response was short but supportive.

“I love you,” they told their son.

And now Twitter loves Carson Jones, too.