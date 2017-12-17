‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abe Carver Characterized By Personal Loss, His Fear Of Losing Theo Discussed

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) is trying to hold onto hope that Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) will survive. After being shot by JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and falling into a coma, things don’t look good for the young man. This is not the first time the mayor has dealt with tragedy in his life. Actor Thaao Penghlis, who plays Andre DiMera, explained that it is personal loss that has characterized Abe over the years.

James Reynolds was cast as Abe Carver in 1981. Throughout the decades, he has portrayed a good and decent man. One that tries to do the right thing, even when it is difficult. A man who pursues justice and is dedicated to his loved ones. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t made mistakes.

In fact, at one point, Abe shot a young boy, who ended up paralyzed. It is ironic since now, many years later, Abe’s son is the one who has been shot. Lying in a coma, it is rumored that when Theo wakes up, he will be paralyzed and unable to use his legs. Despite a lot of history being brought up in recent episodes, Abe shooting a paralyzing a child hasn’t been discussed.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers published in the latest issue of CBS Soaps In Depth featured statements from the actors on various storylines. Thaao Penghis, who portrays Andre DiMera, discussed Abe Carver. He reminded fans that over the years, the one thing that has molded and affected Abe is tragedy and personal loss.

“If anything has characterized Abe through time, it is personal loss.”

Abe was married to Lexie Carver (formerly Renée Jones). They had many ups and downs during their relationship, which included the revelation that Lexie was Stefano DiMera’s (formerly Joseph Mascolo) daughter. There were also other issues, but they always ended up back together. Unfortunately, Lexie was diagnosed with cancer and died in Abe’s arms in 2012.

Abe has also dealt with losing other loved ones. The whole reason he went into law enforcement was to get rid of bad cops. His brother’s name was Theo, who died after being killed by a corrupt police officer. It became Abe’s mission in life to uphold the law and get rid of the corruption. He also spent many years trying to get Stefano DiMera to pay the price for his various crimes. The fact that Lexie was revealed to be his daugher just made it more difficult for Abe.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Theo getting shot has been a real blow to Abe. Despite his reputation for being level-headed, this is too close to home. He is frustrated that Theo doesn’t seem to be getting justice. He wants JJ Deveraux to pay the price. However, things are not happening as quickly as he would like.

On Monday, Abe will discover that the internal investigation concludes that JJ followed procedure. He is reinstated at the Salem police department and is assigned to be Eli Grant’s (Lamon Archey) partner. Abe is going to be livid when he finds out about the decision. Due to the emotional ties, Abe is making decisions that blur the lines of morality. He wants JJ to pay the price and is willing to do whatever it takes to make that happen. However, his efforts so far have failed.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Theo Carver will wake up from his coma. There is a Christmas miracle and Abe’s prayers are finally answered. Fans believe that when Theo opens his eyes, that it might ease Abe’s rage. The timing couldn’t be more perfect since JJ plans on committing suicide. It is teased that JJ might be saved by an unlikely person, the father of the shooting victim. If this happens, it could open the door to forgiveness.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.