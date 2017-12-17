‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Cast Reunited At Walker Stalker Con — Did Charlie Hunnam Have To Save The Day Again?

Sons of Anarchy alums reunited at Walker Stalker Con in New Jersey over the weekend and this time everything went off without a hiccup. Ron Perlman, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Ryan Hurst, and Kim Coates reunited for an epic Sons of Anarchy Q& A panel at the event. Here’s an overview of everything that went down.

Sons of Anarchy’s Epic Reunion

According to Geeks of Doom, the Sons of Anarchy stars answered questions from a packed house at the New Jersey Expo and Convention Center. The cast members talked about several different topics, including which character deaths affected them the most, what it was like acting out some of the show’s most violent scenes, and whether they would ride with Walking Dead star Norman Reedus.

Flanagan, who played Chibbs on the show, revealed that Opie’s (Hurst) death was by far the hardest.

As far as the violence is concerned, Perlman (Clay) revealed that castrating the clown was his worst scene, while Boone Junior (Bobby) said killing the prison guard who was responsible for Opie’s death was his hardest. When asked if they still ride now that the show is over, they unanimously said yes. They also said that they would love to ride along Reedus, should the opportunity present itself.

Inside The Failed Reunion Last Year

While the Sons of Anarchy reunion was successful, the last time the cast members got together things got pretty dicey. According to Cinema Blend, the cast tried to do a panel discussion at the Space City Comic Con in Houston last year, but the promoter of the event swindled them out of money, and they canceled parts of their appearance as a result.

The situation turned sour after Charlie Hunnam, and the rest of the cast arrived at the hotel only to discover the credit card they were given wasn’t working. The promoter then gave them a check to cover the expenses, but that bounced as well. Hunnam and company then turned their wrath on the promoter, who ended up calling the cops because he said they were holding him hostage in his own office.

Despite all the drama, the cast made sure to greet the fans who had paid money to see them. Fortunately, the latest reunion went a lot better than the first, and we can only hope there is more to come soon.

What About The Sons of Anarchy Spin-Off?

In addition to the epic SAMCRO reunion, Entertainment Weekly reports that FX just announced some exciting news about Kurt Sutter’s Mayans spinoff. John Landgraf, the chairman of FX, assured fans that Mayans MC is still in the works and that he is confident it will still happen. The series has already undergone some casting shake-ups and reshoots, which left fans worried about its fate. Not only did Landgraf assure fans that the spin-off is still on the board, but he also praised the all-Latino cast for their talented work.

FX has not announced an official premiere date for the Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans MC, though Landgraf said an announcement would be made in the coming weeks.