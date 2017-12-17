Barry Manilow Is Reportedly On His Deathbed After A Lifetime Of Smoking

Reports of Barry Manilow’s health crisis have resurfaced after the singer’s latest outing with husband Gary Kief. Manilow looked skinnier than ever as he attended a charity event with Kief, sparking concerns that he is on the verge of death after a lifetime of smoking.

Is Manilow On His Deathbed?

An inside source told Radar Online that Manilow is fighting multiple health issues that could land him on his deathbed in the near future. This includes cancer and throat issues, which the insider attributes to Manilow’s constant smoking throughout his life. In fact, Manilow was forced to cancel a recent show and was sent to the hospital for emergency surgery.

The 74-year-old singer blamed the incident on strained vocal cords, though the source claims that the issue was tied to cancer. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Manilow has faced a severe health problem.

Inside Barry Manilow’s Health Crisis

A month before undergoing throat surgery, Manilow had a heart attack at his mansion in Palm Springs. The situation was so dire that medical personnel flew Manilow to a hospital in Los Angeles where the singer received treatment. He and his husband were naturally frightened by the incident, though he eventually recovered and appeared to get back on his feet.

@barrymanilow Wow Barry, what an amazing show last night, you were on Fire! The crowd were hot & you sounded amazing. Thanks for including River, such a lovely song so glad I got to here you sing it. Can't wait to do it all again on Friday, take care my friend, Gloria ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WY1nP49U1L — gloria fry (@FryGloria) December 14, 2017

Manilow has not commented on the rumors surrounding his health, so it’s hard to determine whether or not the iconic singer is on the verge of death. But based on his latest concert tour, it looks like Manilow is doing better than people think.

Manilow Kicks Off His Holiday Concerts

While we wait to learn more, Desert Sun reports that Manilow just kicked off the first show of his holiday tour at the McCallum Theater. Contrary to the deathbed reports, Manilow performed in front of a large crowd and appeared unhampered by all his allegedly health issues.

In fact, Manilow sang for over an hour and a half and performed some of his greatest hits, including “It’s a Miracle,” “Christmas is Just Around the Corner,” “Somewhere in the Night,” and “Looks Like We Made It.” This year marks the fourth time Manilow has held the holiday tour, which dates back to 2009.

Barry Manilow may be suffering from health problems, but he clearly hasn’t lost a step when it comes to performing in front of a sold-out theater.