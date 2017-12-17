Bungie Investigating ‘Destiny 2’ Three Of Coins Issues

Destiny 2 players may want to hold on to their Legendary Shards. Players on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC have reported disappointing results with the new Three of Coins consumable since it was added to Xur’s inventory Friday and Bungie confirmed Sunday it is investigating the issue.

Three of Coins was added to Xur’s wares with last Tuesday’s Destiny 2 update. The consumable behaves differently than in Destiny 1 by simply giving Guardians an increased chance to earn an Exotic item during any activity for four hours. However, Guardians in the Destiny Reddit and official Bungie forums have reported disappointing results. Some have claimed they haven’t seen any difference while others assert the booster has done the opposite and is actually decreasing the chance of receiving an Exotic.

Our own experience falls in the “haven’t seen any difference category.” We purchased two Three of Coins from Xur received only one Exotic during each four-hour period of play. That’s around the usual rate of receiving an Exotic item that is usually experienced.

Bungie Community Manager David “Deej” Dague responded to Destiny 2 player concerns in a post on Twitter. He explains the support team is investigating the issue and will share its findings with players on Monday.

Bungie/Activision

With Three of Coins not behaving as expected, Destiny 2 players are strongly encouraged to not spend their Legendary Shards on them. Save the shards until after Bungie has confirmed it is working as expected or has delivered an update to correct them.

The good news is the other new item Xur is selling does work as expected. The Fated Engram will give players an Exotic weapon or piece of armor they do not already own. This costs 97 Legendary Shards and can only be used once per week per account. It will be gone when the Weekly Reset rolls around on Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. ET and will return when Xur does the following Friday with a fresh chance to get a new Exotic.

Destiny 2 players hoping for Bungie to do something about the amount of duplicate Exotic and Legendary items will have to wait. The roadmap the developer shared points to it not being addressed until early 2018.