House Kardashian Under Fire, Kim and Kylie’s Cosmetic Controversies

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have both been facing massive backlash from fans and social media over issues with their cosmetic lines.

The casting for Kim Kardashian’s line, KKW, called for women of any age and women only, effectively excluding men from casting for the modeling opportunity with Kardashian’s makeup line. Kim Kardashian’s decision to prohibit males from participating in the casting has many outraged on Twitter and other social networks. While the decision to exclude men in and of itself was assuredly not inherently malevolent, there are many, including some of her fans, who are angered over the terms.

As reported by Pop Culture, longtime Kardashian fan, and the first male CoverGirl in 2016, James Charles whose influential Twitter presence demands attention, was particularly hurt by being excluded from the casting. His tweets over the casting grew a massive amount of attention and while he disagrees with her on the casting, he made it clear that he remains a loyal Kim Kardashian fan. Over the years, Kim Kardashian has met with him three times and has influenced him considerably.

Despite the accumulating pressure from fans, Kim Kardashian has so far declined to alter the casting criteria, and participation in the modeling event remains exclusively available to women. According to Fox News, however, some fans have come to Kardashian’s defense, arguing that the reasoning behind the casting criteria could pertain to the specific nature of her intended upcoming ad campaign. They have also been quick to point out that Kim Kardashian has a rich history of helping out men in the world of cosmetics. Kardashian’s friend and makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, received a tremendous amount of help from her in reaching his own meteoric rise to stardom. She is also giving her husband Kanye West a boost as he launches a makeup line of his own that stands to benefit substantially from his association with Kim Kardashian.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Meanwhile, People has reported that Kylie Jenner has been facing mounting pressures from discontent over her own cosmetic product line. Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics, especially the makeup brushes from her holiday collection have been found to be excessively priced for the material and quality of the brushes. Influential make-up artist, fashion designer, and YouTube sensation, Jeffree Star, has given Kylie’s brushes a bit of a tongue lashing, pointing out that they are very much overpriced for being made from synthetic fibers. Despite concerns over the price, the YouTube star still plans to buy it and will be reviewing it in more detail.